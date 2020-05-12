Alcatraz, developer of secure frictionless access control products, has moved both its Silicon Valley headquarters and its Sofia, Bulgaria, satellite office into new locations. The move helps accommodate the growing Alcatraz teams both in the United States and abroad as the security startup launches its newest product, the Alcatraz Rock with tailgating, this summer.
“As we move into mass production, the Alcatraz team is growing as well and so it was important for us to expand our office space both in Silicon Valley where we started and in our Sofia, Bulgaria location as well,” said Alcatraz Founder and CEO, Vince Gaydarzhiev.
New Silicon Valley office
The new Redwood City, California location on El Camino Real is in the heart of Silicon Valley just a few minutes from Highway 101 and about 25 miles south of San Francisco.
The 5,500 square foot facility can house more than 50 Alcatraz employees and is very research and development-friendly, an important feature since Alcatraz’s primary focus is on delivering frictionless access control via 3D sensing, artificial intelligence, and facial recognition.
New Sofia, Bulgaria facility
The new Sofia, Bulgaria location situated at ul. "Dimitar Mollov" 8, 1750 Sofia, covers 6,500 square feet and can house more than 50 Alcatraz employees. The Sofia office serves as the European headquarters for Alcatraz.
“It’s an exciting time for Alcatraz and moving into bigger and better locations and the launch of our newest Alcatraz Rock are part of it,” said Vince Gaydarzhiev.
Alcatraz Rock access control solution
Vince adds, “Our frictionless access control solution is garnering a lot of attention, particularly in times like the COVID-19 pandemic, because businesses are placing more emphasis on how to reduce touchpoints to eliminate the spread of germs in the workplace.”
He further said, “In more secure locations, already deployed biometrics like fingerprint scanners now need to be quickly swapped, creating a great opportunity for our technology.”
Integrated with 3D facial recognition and AI
Alcatraz is a frictionless and secure physical access control platform that detects tailgating and works with any access control system. It replaces or augments badging as a credential with 3D facial recognition and artificial intelligence to enable highly secure and frictionless entry into physical locations.
The Rock uses passive sensing, machine learning for increased security, and continuous training, and accurate tailgating detection while intelligently enrolling employees as they are badging in, creating on-boarding magic.