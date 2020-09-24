Alcatraz, a developer of secure touchless access control products, has partnered with TRL Systems to sell and market Alcatraz’s innovative security solutions.
Headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and with regional offices in Burbank, Tustin, and San Diego, TRL Systems is a provider of fire life safety and security integration solutions for a variety of industry segments including their specialty, healthcare, as well as education, industrial, hospitality, government, entertainment, multi-tenant, and transportation.
Nearly 40 years ago, TRL Systems started exclusively in healthcare, where they remain a system integration, but since then have expanded to provide an entire suite of fire life safety and security solutions.
They evolved from a low-voltage installation company to a full-scale safety and security solutions-provider focused on design, integration, implementation, and service. They have partnered with Alcatraz to incorporate the Rock touchless access control platform into their integrated access control offerings.
"TRL is extremely happy to partner with what we consider is cutting-edge technology,” says TRL Systems Security Division General Manager Gary Chavarria. “Alcatraz offers the ability to provide TRL customers facial authentication at the perimeter and every point of in/egress. The ability to provide not just facial authentication but dual authentication (badge access control) is priceless. This is something that will become standard moving forward and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront.”
Alcatraz offers a touchless and secure physical access control platform that works with any access control system. It replaces or augments badging as a credential with facial recognition, 3D sensing, and artificial intelligence to enable highly secure and frictionless entry into physical locations.
The Rock uses passive 3D sensing, machine learning for increased security, and accurate tailgating detection, while intelligently enrolling employees as they are badging in, eliminating the headaches associated with traditional onboarding.
A newly-added mask detection feature offers businesses the ability to comply with increasing state-mandated mask orders and continue operations.
Sy Granillo, TRL Systems’ Healthcare Division Sales Manager, is eager to provide this added value to TRL customers saying, “With thousands of employees and visitors, hospitals continue to seek COVID-conscious solutions that supplement their current security systems and environments. The masked and facial authentication access provided by the Alcatraz Rock can play a key role in single or dual factor access control requirements assisting hospitals in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.”
“We’re excited to have TRL Systems join Alcatraz in championing our facial authentication solutions. The Rock offers benefits for all businesses and has many features that improve the healthcare industry in particular such as touchless access control, which reduces the spread of germs, and mask detection, which helps healthcare year round, but especially during COVID times,” said Alcatraz Chief Revenue Officer Tina D’Agostin. “Together, TRL Systems and Alcatraz will work to deliver the most modern and comprehensive access control solutions on the market.”