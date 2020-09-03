Alcatraz, the developer of secure autonomous access control products, and national security integration provider SAGE Integration have partnered to deliver facial authentication solutions to enterprise businesses to help modernise access control.
Headquartered in Kent, Ohio, with a regional office in Atlanta, SAGE Integration will develop and expand Alcatraz’s presence along the East Coast and in Midwestern states.
“We’re excited to partner with SAGE Integration to work together on modernising access control solutions. SAGE is a powerhouse that brings a client-centric approach to the services they offer and therefore understands and appreciates the Alcatraz Rock platform and its ability to deliver autonomous access control,” said Alcatraz’s Chief Revenue Officer, Tina D’Agostin.
Biometric-based access control solutions
SAGE Integration is a national security integration provider serving enterprise clients with the mission to protect their people, facilities, and reputation. SAGE was created to advance the industry, moving beyond boiler-plate solutions. SAGE brings creative ideas and on-the-ground support to prepare for and mitigate the kind of integrated challenges that their clients face every day.
“Touchless, biometric-based access control solutions are in high demand,” said John Nemerofsky, chief operating officer, Sage Integration. “The Alcatraz platform, which accurately authenticates identities using facial recognition, is ideal for our enterprise customers. We look forward to partnering with Alcatraz to offer the solution.”
Secure physical access
Alcatraz offers a touchless and secure physical access control platform that works with any access control system. It replaces or augments badging as a credential with facial recognition, 3D sensing, and artificial intelligence to enable highly secure and frictionless entry into physical locations.
The Rock uses passive 3D sensing, machine learning for increased security, and accurate tailgating detection while intelligently enrolling employees as they are badging in, eliminating the headaches associated with traditional enrolment. A newly added mask enforcer feature offers businesses the ability to comply with increasing state-mandated mask orders.