Top systems integrator, VTI Security partners with Alcatraz AI to add the Alcatraz Rock autonomous access control solution to its product offerings. This partnership will no doubt introduce modern facial authentication technology to a wider, more diverse market.
Alcatraz AI Rock
The Alcatraz AI Rock is a frictionless, touchless access control solution that utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to verify those interacting with the system. This innovative technology employs a technique known as one-to-few matching, meaning the user’s privacy is protected during the authentication process.
Organisations looking to implement biometric access control can now trust that VTI Security is prepared to offer a solution that won’t compromise on security, privacy, mobility, and flexibility.
Touchless access control solution
“We often meet with clients who love the idea of biometric authentication, but don’t love the idea of their photo being stored in a database,” said Josh Cummings, Vice President of Technology at VTI Security.
Josh Cummings adds, “The Rock is the perfect solution to ease their fears, while still being easy to implement and use.”
Holistic security approach
Along with security installation services, VTI Security also offers a wide range of services that can enhance the Alcatraz user experience.
With hosted access control, dedicated project management, and preventative maintenance offerings, users can rely on the VTI team for every step of the way. This holistic approach also caters to either of Alcatraz’s platform hosting options: Cloud or on-site solutions.
Secure facial authentication solution
“It is clear that VTI is committed to providing exceptional service from beginning to end while also addressing the client’s needs of today and tomorrow,” said Tina D’Agostin, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alcatraz.
Tina D’Agostin adds, “We look forward to the advancement of secure facial authentication in the industry and are confident that VTI Security can help us with this mission.”