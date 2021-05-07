Alcatraz AI, the developer of secure frictionless access control solutions, has announced that its Alcatraz AI Rock solution now has capabilities that can detect and prevent tailgating at entrances and in a variety of industries.
Countering the menace of tailgating
Tailgating is one of the most common and innocent security breaches – an employee opening a door and holding it open, sometimes inadvertently, for a colleague, visitor, or vendor who should not have access.
The problem is that tailgating opens a facility to undocumented and unauthorised entry. The Alcatraz AI Rock solution delivers a frictionless, facial authentication access control solution that mitigates tailgating.
Alcatraz AI Rock solution
Alcatraz AI Rock solution detects tailgating by identifying, in real time, an individual at an entrance
The Alcatraz AI Rock solution detects tailgating by identifying, in real time, an individual as he/she approaches an entrance and identifies whether the individual has been authenticated.
If an unauthorised user follows an authenticated user through a door, the solution will identify that user as a tailgater, and an alert is sent and logged into the access control system, along with a still picture of the unauthorised person.
Ensuring secure, authorised access
To prevent tailgating, the solution can be configured to send an alert to the access control system in the form of a unique credential that can only give access to authorised users. In this way, it can provide data on tailgating hotspots, and ultimately, modify physical security and access control, and adjust employee behaviour.
“Physical security is a top priority for companies that want to protect their staff, offices and property, and mitigating tailgating is one way to ensure physical security,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI.
Tina adds, “Our access control solution gives security teams the ability to not only detect and respond to tailgating in real time, but to prevent it, as well. We’re excited to share this solution with security teams.”