Alcatraz AI, a globally renowned company in physical security technologies, will showcase its state-of-the-art product, the Rock, at Connect:ID 2021 conference, on Booth 309. This will be Alcatraz AI’s first time attending the conference, which is taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on October 5-6, 2021.

Alcatraz AI's Rock software

Powered by Machine Learning, Alcatraz AI’s Rock operates autonomously to recognise the face as the credential, creating a seamless interaction between the individual and the Rock facial recognition software solution. The innovative technology solves the challenge of securing buildings and minimising friction, without impeding the movement of people, because of its precise and fast authentication.

The Rock also minimises touch points and provides face-mask verification, in order to ensure COVID-19 precaution and safety. The Rock’s technology is built to work anywhere, including in data centres, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, financial institutions, stadiums, and more.

Enterprise-grade identity verification technology

Alcatraz AI’s Rock can function as an ONVIF camera and is certified with Profile S and Profile T

Alcatraz AI’s Rock, which combines advanced AI and 3D sensing technologies to provide facilities with enterprise-grade identity verification, is compliant with ONVIF standards. ONVIF certification allows Alcatraz AI to bridge the gap between access control and video management, with a single device. Alcatraz AI’s Rock can function as an ONVIF camera and is certified with Profile S and Profile T, so as to provide IP-based video streaming.

The Rock has the unique ability to effectively mitigate tailgating by detecting breaches in real-time and then preventing them. The solution can be configured to send an alert to the access control system (ACS), when an unauthorised user follows an authenticated user, through a door.

Data on tailgating hotspots to stop breaches

Alcatraz AI provides data on tailgating hotspots, to support employers’ policy and stop breaches, and to ultimately modify physical security and access control.

Our technologies provide a seamless solution to the most pressing security issues companies and organisations are facing today,” said Tina D’Agostin, the Chief Executive Offcier (CEO) of Alcatraz AI, adding “As this is our first time participating in Connect:ID, we are looking forward to showcasing the unique capabilities of the Alcatraz AI’s access control technology, to Connect:ID attendees.

