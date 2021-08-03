Alarm.com has introduced Ambient Insights for alarm response, a new solution that recognises activity around a property and delivers contextual information to monitoring stations in the event of an alarm.
Monitoring stations can use this real-time data to prioritise alarms and dispatch police, fire, or emergency medical services to properties faster. Ambient Insights also allows for responses to a wider range of emergencies and reduces dispatches for false alarms.
Prioritising and assessing alarms
For every alarm signal, Alarm.com can determine whether the alarm may have been caused by unusual activity, and the likelihood that the alarm may be cancelled by the property owner. With Ambient Insights, monitoring stations can use this information to assess and prioritise alarms within their queues and allow time for a customer to cancel a possible false alarm.
Combined with other contextual data provided by Alarm.com’s visual verification service and alarm response portal, Ambient Insights also empowers monitoring stations to provide relevant information to public safety dispatchers and first responders.
Smart monitoring
Ambient Insights for alarm response is the next step to use AI and adaptive machine learning for smart monitored security "
“Alarm.com has long applied machine intelligence to generate contextually aware insights proactively for property owners,” said Dan Kerzner, chief product officer at Alarm.com.
“Ambient Insights for alarm response are the next step in our multi-year vision to use AI and adaptive machine learning to define the next generation of smart monitored security. We’re especially proud of this solution as it allows for a better customer experience and helps the industry reduce false alarm dispatches.”
Improving public safety
Ambient Insights for alarm response builds on the success of the company’s Insights Engine, a proprietary machine-learning capability that safeguards homes and businesses by identifying patterns and insights in the growing set of data generated by devices and sensors in a connected property.
By learning the unique activity patterns of any home or business, Alarm. com-powered systems can respond to unusual activity on the property owner’s behalf. Now with the expansion of Ambient Insights to include alarm response, Alarm.com seeks to improve public safety and enhance the value of professionally monitored security.
Emergency response
“We’re thrilled with this latest innovation from Alarm.com, which is going to revolutionize emergency response and enable security providers to offer an even smarter, more differentiated customer experience,” said Pam Petrow, president and CEO of Vector Security.
“The public safety implications are key. We’ll be able to get the right information to the right people at the right time in critical moments—precisely when it matters most.”
Delivering protection solutions
Ambient Insights delivers information to property owners and monitoring station operators to deliver unmatched protection
Alongside numerous other award-winning Alarm.com security features, Ambient Insights delivers important information to both property owners and monitoring station operators, enabling Alarm. com-powered solutions to deliver unmatched protection.
The new solution will complement ongoing initiatives by security industry committees to speed and streamline alarm response, including The Monitoring Association's new proposed Alarm Validation Standard. By providing Ambient Insights to monitoring stations earlier in the alarm response process, Alarm.com aims to maximise the downstream benefits of this information for first responders and property owners.
Providing opportunities
“From my 20-plus years in public safety, this is exactly what we’ve needed all along,” said Alicia Burns, public safety technology alliance manager for Alarm.com.
“Ambient Insights for alarms, in conjunction with The Monitoring Association's proposed Alarm Validation Standard, will provide significant opportunities to make it possible for alarm responders to make better-informed decisions.”