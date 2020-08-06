Ajax Systems have announced that the latest OS Malevich 2.9 update brings significant changes for users and security industry professionals. The new data import feature simplifies the process of replacing old hubs with new ones.
Remote activation/deactivation
Detectors that work incorrectly can now be deactivated remotely and still be part of the system. Button and transmitter got new types of alarm notifications, adjustable in the app. Automation devices can now work in pulse mode and activate electrical appliances for a short period.
The in-app panic button can now be used anywhere, not just at the protected property. Upon activation, it sends smartphone coordinates to an alarm monitoring company and all system users.
Data import: Replacing hubs without reconfiguring the system
- With the import feature, all settings, connected devices, security groups, scenarios, and users can be easily migrated from an old hub to the new one. Engineers and user-administrators can install a more advanced hub model on the protected property without reconnecting each detector.
- Import feature also allows engineers to quickly restore the security system’s integrity, if its hub fails for some reason. Even if the system has hundreds of devices, dozens of scenarios, and several ReX range extenders, data import will take less than 15 minutes. The process is almost fully automated. Just connect the new hub to the internet, switch off the old one, start the data import, and follow instructions in the app.
Temporary device deactivation
- Wrong installation, bad mounting choice, low signal level, broken tamper, or any other malfunction can easily result in a false alarm. With the release of OS Malevich 2.9, engineers can deactivate malfunctioning detectors remotely. No need to delete them from the list of devices. No need to rush to location.
- Two types of temporary device deactivation are available in the Ajax app, one is complete device deactivation and the other, deactivation of the notifications about the lid state.
- When the device is entirely deactivated, it doesn’t execute system commands and can’t take part in automation scenarios. Hub ignores all alarms and notifications of the deactivated devices. If notifications about the lid state of the device are disabled, the hub ignores only its tamper alerts. Alarm monitoring companies and users can still receive other alarms and notifications of this device.
- Temporary device deactivation function became one of the most popular requests from European PRO-users. Now, the functionality is available for all Ajax users.
Pulse mode for Socket and WallSwitch
- Socket and WallSwitch (with firmware version 5.54.1.0 or higher) as well as Relay (with any firmware version) can now toggle switch devices, powered from the mains for a defined period, from 0.5 to 255 seconds. When the timer expires, devices switch back to their initial state: on or off.
- Previously, Pulse mode was available only in the Relay settings. It allowed electrical contacts to touch for up to 15 seconds and let the current flow. At the same time, Socket and WallSwitch could work only in bi-stable mode, closing and opening an electric circuit following the user’s command or executing a specific scenario. An additional command was required to change their state again.
- With OS Malevich 2.9 update, users have more options for automating lighting, electromechanical locks, and electric valves that control the water supply. Unlike Relay, WallSwitch and Socket can control electrical appliances without intermediary relays, rechargeable batteries, or an inverter.
Adjustable alarm types for Button and Transmitter
With OS Malevich 2.9 release, the settings of button and transmitter were expanded with an option to choose a type of alarm that the device communicates with an alarm monitoring company and other users:
- Intrusion
- Fire
- Medical help
- Alarm button
- Gas
Information in alarm notifications
Information in alarm notifications defines how an alarm monitoring company and users will respond to the situation. That’s why it has to correspond to the nature of the threat accurately. For instance, a wired gas detector connected to Ajax via a transmitter should notify about a gas alert. And a button provided to an older person should notify about a medical emergency.
By choosing an appropriate alarm type, engineers and user-admins change both the text of an alarm notification and a code of the event sent to the CMS.
- Transmission of smartphone coordinates to alarm monitoring companies using the in-app panic button
Button, SpaceControl and panic button
A panic button is a tool that is hardly ever used. But in case of an emergency, it can save lives. Button, SpaceControl, or the panic button in the Ajax app notifies CMS operators if someone is in danger and are located on protected premises. An alarm monitoring company will respond immediately, once the button is pressed.
With OS Malevich 2.9 release, the in-app panic button transmits an alarm notification along with the smartphone coordinates to an alarm monitoring company. All system users also get the coordinates and can copy them to get directions using GPS apps. Now, users can call for help using the Ajax app from wherever they are.
- The second layer of protection from accidental pressing in SpaceControl
SpaceControl key fob
With OS Malevich 2.9 release, SpaceControl gets additional protection from accidental pressing
SpaceControl key fob has to be within reach, in a pocket, bag, or keychain, the places where its buttons can be easily pressed by accident. So, they have equipped SpaceControl with firm buttons and developed a filter that ignores any pressing shorter than 0.15 seconds.
With OS Malevich 2.9 release, SpaceControl (firmware 5.54.1.0 or higher) gets additional protection from accidental pressing, which has already proved its efficiency in button. Now, double-click and long-press activation options are available in the device settings in the Ajax app. They recommend turning on this feature to avoid situations when premises are accidentally armed, or the panic button is unintentionally pressed.
Other features added include:
- The option to configure Socket LED brightness - Now, it can be turned off or dimmed. Users can check for the new features in the device settings in the Ajax app or check the Socket manual if in need of help.
- Notifications about hubs being switched off/on or factory reset - Now, alarm monitoring companies and users will be informed of why a hub went offline.
- The option to switch off the visual indication of a detector triggering - The LED indicator of a detector can now be deactivated in the device settings. The feature is available for DoorProtect, DoorProtect Plus, MotionProtect, MotionProtect Plus, CombiProtect, MotionProtect Outdoor, MotionCam, and GlassProtect with firmware update 5.55.0.0 and higher, as well as MotionProtect Curtain with firmware update 6.53.1.1 or higher.
- New devices support - Hub 2 Plus, StreetSiren DoubleDeck, MultiTransmitter.