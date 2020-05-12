Even the most reliable security equipment is never fully protected from false alarms. Most of the time, they occur due to simple oversights, hyperactive pets, or incorrect installation. But when the security companies react to false alarms, they risk getting late in case of a real emergency. Some send security patrols to check the unverified alarms right away. The others count the detector triggerings before responding and lose precious minutes in the result.

In any case, false alarms bring stress for the consumers and the risk of suffering losses. Prime security companies found the solution in photo and video alarm verification. Both options came with serious compromises. On the one hand, motion detectors equipped with cameras provided a technical possibility to see what triggered the alarm. But the systems that support such devices required frequent maintenance (due to low battery life), delivered low-quality pictures, and were significantly overpriced.

Wireless security system

On the other hand, video surveillance allowed for a 24/7 monitoring but came with the new difficulties: complicated installation and configuration, total dependence on the building’s infrastructure, high risks of malfunctioning and exploits, as well as the privacy issues. Both solutions didn’t have a chance to become the new security standard.

The market required the new cost-efficient solution that would unite the reliability and informing efficiency of the best security systems with the visual capabilities of the cameras. Ajax Systems was one of the first ones to develop the security system with visual alarm verification. Just like they were not the ones to invent wireless security system when launching Jeweller.

Parallel transmission of alarms

With Wings, the user can view the first snapshot of the situation in under 9 seconds

But that fact gave them company an opportunity to rethink the experience of using the equipment from the consumer’s and the service provider’s points of view. They tested and analysed the weak spots and best practices in the industry and eventually created a breakthrough product in terms of informing speed, communication distance, and battery life. To ensure fast and reliable transmission of the photo confirmations, the company developed a new Wings radio protocol based on Jeweller.

The technologies that MotionCam and Hub 2 use to communicate, nullify the interference between channels during the parallel transmission of alarms and pictures. With Wings, the user can view the first snapshot of the situation in under 9 seconds while the alarm signals sent via Jeweller are still delivered in a split second.

Camera-equipped detector

Photo transmission does not shorten the MotionCam communication range. Just like the rest of the Ajax detectors, the new gadget operates at a distance of 1700 metres from the hub. This number is one of the top performance results for a camera-equipped detector. The Ajax security system still covers an area of up to 12 km², which is enough to protect the multi-story buildings but now with visual alarm verification.

MotionCam features an extraordinary - for a camera-equipped detector - autonomy with up to 4 years of battery life. This is not an optimistic forecast with ideal use conditions. Instead, it is an estimate for the typical operating conditions, which includes the regular activations and changes in weather conditions. And they have considered the privacy issue. The MotionCam detectors activate their cameras only if triggered by motion when the system is armed.

Indoor motion detector

Without a doubt, the Wings technology sets the new standards in the security industry"

The users and the security company have no way to access the camera and request to take pictures. All photos are encrypted during transmission, and as they are stored at the Ajax Cloud (just like all the events in the security system’s log). No one analyses and processes the photographs from the detectors. MotionCam and Hub 2 raise the informing quality of the Ajax security system to the next level while preserving its fundamental characteristics.

MotionCam can easily replace any indoor motion detector, which makes upgrading the security system as painless as possible. It will forever change the user’s attitude to alarms, yet they still won’t be bothered with the system maintenance for years to come.

Phenomenal energy efficiency

“I am proud that we can make such inventions. Without a doubt, the Wings technology sets the new standards in the security industry. Fast photo transmission at a distance of 1700 metres with phenomenal energy efficiency - it’s magic that was previously unavailable on the market. We’ve managed to boost the informing quality of the system to the next level and preserve the familiar user experience at the same time,” says Aleksandr Konotopskyi, CEO Ajax Systems.