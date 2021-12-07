On December 2, Ajax Systems held its third Special Event. The company introduced several strong additions to wireless security systems and presented its own wired Fibra technology with the product line of the same name. During the presentation, the Ajax Systems team showed Ajax first hybrid central unit, introduced the new versions of hubs with 4G support, and demonstrated several projects for the local markets.
This year’s presentation was viewed by partners and users from more than 150 countries. The online event was broadcast in 14 languages: Ukrainian, English, Russian, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Turkish, Arabic, and Greek.
Hybrid security system
One of the most common requests from the industry professionals is for a hybrid security system. The combination of wires and radio allows you to cover large and industrial facilities. Ajax engineers focused on a technology that inherits wireless user experience. The expertise developed since 2011 results in Fibra.
The new Fibra product line of wired devices embodies all the advantages of the wireless Jeweller products. A line of 2,000 meters can even cover a multi-floor building, while the power consumption is 100 times lower than the industry average for digital wired detectors. Like in Jeweller devices, data transmission within Fibra is encrypted, the devices are equipped with anti-sabotage technologies, the system is fast to install and allows remote control via smartphone.
Eliminating unwanted stress
The control panel for the new product line is Hub Hybrid, which represents the synergy between wired and wireless technologies. The first Fibra release includes nine devices that almost completely copy the wireless line: MotionProtect, MotionProtect Plus, DoorProtect, DoorProtect Plus, GlassProtect, CombiProtect, KeyPad, HomeSiren, StreetSiren.
To help Ajax users eliminate unwanted stress in one click, a special line of MotionCam and MotionCam Outdoor detectors will support the photo on-demand feature. No worries about privacy: only those system users who have permission to do so will be able to request a photo. Privacy permissions can be determined in the hub settings. Also, with the new MotionCam detectors, it will be possible to confirm fire alarms visually.
Mobile internet penetration
Ajax Systems will release Hub 2 in two versions: Hub 2 (2G) and Hub 2 (4G)
To do this, the user just needs to create a scenario in the detector settings picking FireProtect or FireProtect Plus detectors that can generate a request for a photo. There will be devices on the market with and without photo-on-demand support. High-speed mobile internet penetration varies from region to region.
Therefore, to ensure the security of all users regardless of the communication technologies, Ajax Systems will release Hub 2 in two versions: Hub 2 (2G) and Hub 2 (4G). The 2G modem version will be complemented by a new one with a more advanced modem supporting 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE) networks. Ajax users can choose a hub that suits their region, considering the available communication technology.
Optimal power consumption
The new ReX 2 now not only increases the signal range but also controls the communication itself. Regardless of whether you have five, ten, or a hundred devices connected via ReX 2, their radio modules will automatically adjust for optimal power consumption. ReX2 has four built-in antennas and two independent radio modules double the communication range between a hub and wireless Ajax devices, including MotionCam detectors.
Ajax Systems developed vhfBridge, a module that provides a hub with one more communication channel
Regardless of the size of the protected area, and walls thickness, alarms are transmitted instantly, and the first photo from MotionCam is delivered in 13 seconds. Security system always needs to be connected, resilient to Internet disruptions, and able to transmit a signal in case of danger. For this purpose, Ajax Systems developed vhfBridge, a module that provides a hub with one more communication channel with a monitoring station.
Automation product line
In case of an alarm, an event is transmitted along the chain: from a hub to the vhfBridge module via Jeweller, then by wires from vhfBridge to a third-party radio transmitter, and from there to the monitoring station. The whole process is instant. This allows using an Ajax system in cities with an unstable Internet connection, in the mountains, nature reserves, or desert areas.
Ajax Systems expanded its automation product line and developed a Socket (type G). The UK version of the device will have a functional button that allows operating Socket without the app or Button. Also, the settings will become more flexible: a configurable overcurrent threshold, brightness fine-tuning, and power meter resetting.
Connected wired detectors
The new Ajax socket will have an unprecedented over-the-air communication range
The new Ajax socket will have an unprecedented over-the-air communication range: up to 7 times longer than the competitors in the smart home segment. The maximum radius is up to 1,100 meters of two-way encrypted connection that does not depend on Wi-Fi.
In response to requests from industry professionals, the MultiTransmitter integration module will receive support for detector connection with two and three-resistors. In other words, the integration module will be able to distinguish more types of events from the connected wired detectors. This will make renovation more flexible with multi-zone alarms in commercial properties and increase the number of compatible devices.
“Today is an important day for Ajax Systems. We have extended wide and deep, we understand the business better, we are present in every key market, and we listen carefully to our clients and partners. The launch of Fibra means going beyond our niche. We are not a company that makes stylish wireless alarm systems for home and office. Our goal is to save lives. And do it with the best available technology,” said Aleksandr Konotopskyi, CEO at Ajax Systems.