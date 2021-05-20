Airport Show, the globally renowned B2B show for the multi-billion-dollar airport industry, has received strong support for the 2021 edition from the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), a renowned engineering organisation, which is responsible for the master planning, design, infrastructure development and construction of Dubai’s dynamic aviation sector.
Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects
On behalf of the Government of Dubai, DAEP spearheads the development of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, Dubai International, and the emirate’s new airport, Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) at Dubai World Central, which is part of the world’s first 140-square-kilometre purpose-built aerotropolis, Dubai South.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said “Dubai’s aviation sector is considered to be a vital global hub and is a leading source of economic growth for the UAE, and the whole world. Its successful recovery will gradually influence the recovery of the entire worldwide network. Therefore, it is important that our expertise, infrastructure and technologies facilitate this.”
Airport Show 2021
He adds, “Airport Show is going to take place at a time when the worst year in aviation industry history is getting behind us and we are emerging from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact.”
The Airport Show 2021’s rescheduled 20th edition will take place from May 24 to 26, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will herald a bright future, after 2020 turned a dark year for aviation with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), disclosing air travel was down 60 per cent and airline industry losses topped US$ 370 billion, with airports and Air Navigation Services Providers (ANSPs) losing a further US$ 115 billion and US$ 13 billion, respectively.
Platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies
“Airport Show will remain the best venue to select and source the cutting-edge technologies and newest innovative products to better the airport operations and get back the lost business,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, adding “Airport Show will be a good opportunity for all the airport industry players in the Middle East region, with the Arabian Gulf at its centre.”
His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), a government entity working on cementing the Emirate’s position as a logistics and aviation hub said “Airport Show is a dynamic space that signals the world coming back together and reaffirming old alliances in the pursuit of new concepts.”
Mr. Al Zaffin, who is also the Executive Chairman of DAEP and Dubai South, adds “DAEP continues to ensure steady collaborations with both our local and international partners, working towards a firm progression of Dubai’s readiness for the full recovery. Our country’s wise leadership has made it possible for Dubai to maintain its strong economic position and provide an optimistic outlook for the future of aviation in the UAE.”
High resilience of airport operations
Last year, the Dubai Aviation Sector had compressed its 2030 strategic plans, targeted at catapulting Dubai International Airport to a new level. The plan encompasses a wide array of projects aimed to ensure the highest resilience possible for airport operations, and most significantly, technologies that can be applied at all critical touch points within the airport.
Her Excellency Eng. Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), said “DAEP’s participation in this 2021 edition of the Airport Show is going to be one of the most significant exchange platforms for innovation and partnership in a post-pandemic world. This long awaited trade show will provide us with opportunities to accelerate the restoration of lost operations.”
Renowned B2B platform
Daniyal Qureshi, Group Exhibition Director at Reed Exhibitions Middle East, the organisers, said “DAEP has participated in the B2B platform right from its first edition. Their coming on board sends a strong signal to the global aviation industry that Dubai is ensuring it spurs global aviation recovery and adopts the latest innovations to remain the world’s leading inter-continental air transport hub.”
He adds, “The world’s economy depends on aviation for global business recovery, tourism, freight and the millions of jobs it creates and Dubai continues to play its important role in bringing key global stakeholders together and encouraging industry collaboration.”
Co-hosted with GALF and ATC Forum
The Airport Show will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
The show will take place across 12,000 square metres of exhibition space with participants expected from 90 countries as the world returns to normalcy. It will have three co-located events, Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF), ATC Forum and Airport Security, as well as two new conferences focusing on Airport Passengers’ Experience and Airport Digital Transformation.