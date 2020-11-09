With increasing numbers of professionals now working entirely from home or as part of a blended workplace solution, the requirement for e-Learning and virtual training options has sharply increased. Having expanded its virtual and e-learning course offerings, the Safety & Security Division at Air Partner plc, comprising aviation safety and security training, research and consulting services from Baines Simmons and Redline Assured Security, has revealed its most popular training courses in 2020.
Baines Simmons has seen the most interest, across both virtual and in-person deliveries, in ‘EASA Part 145 - Understanding Requirements for Maintenance’, ‘Practical Skills for Investigations’ and ‘Human Factors Refresher - Improving Human Performance’ among others.
Management and compliance
The ‘EASA Part 145’ course was one of the first to be virtualised by Baines Simmons, in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has remained the most popular year on year, attended by engineers, technicians, management and compliance staff alike. The popularity of the ‘Human Factors Refresher’ course, on the other hand, has continued to rise significantly, since its content refresh by the Subject Matter Experts at the end of 2019.
The security experts have been offering instructor-led, virtual training on a case-by-case basis for delegates
The most popular courses held by Redline Assured Security in 2020 (excluding e-learning courses) include ‘Cargo Aviation Security Training’, ‘Non-aviation Security Searching and Screening Bespoke Training’, as well as the ‘Aviation Threat Assessor Course’. Redline has also seen increased interest in their e-learning courses. Additionally, the security experts have been offering instructor-led, virtual training on a case-by-case basis for delegates who are unable to travel.
Stringent social distancing
Face to face course deliveries such as ‘Aviation Security for Managers - Initial and Recurrent’, continue to be offered at either the client’s location or at Redline’s NSTC training centre, operating under stringent social distancing and hygiene measures. The Safety & Security division has now trained over 10,000 delegates since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and over 70% of surveyed Baines Simmons clients expressed an interest in virtual training solutions as part of a long-term blended solution, post-pandemic as well.
“With the ongoing pandemic having wide-reaching and continued effects across the aviation and security sectors, including personnel either being furloughed or unable to work and train in their normal environment, skill fade is a real concern,” says Paul Mason, Air Partner’s Safety & Security Division Managing Director.
Aviation security
Even in a virtual setting, they are delivered in an engaging, interactive and dynamic way"
“These are industries where skills have to be kept sharp and regulatory standards kept in pace with - for some, the application of training expiry alleviations on the aviation security side ended 30th June, for example. These are all factors that have contributed to people becoming non-compliant in their training and needing to complete a full initial course again. In these cases, we are here to help at short notice."
"Being able to increasingly provide our clients with flexible, remote and blended training solutions has been something we are very proud to have achieved.”
Implicit requirements of regulation
“Several of our top-performing courses at Baines Simmons are implicit requirements of regulation, but many others, like the ‘Investigations’ courses, in particular, stand out because of the industry knowledge and experience of our facilitators. Even in a virtual setting, they are delivered in an engaging, interactive and dynamic way,” Paul continues.
“We regularly receive positive feedback from these courses mentioning how immersive they are. Participants feel that they are much more than just a lesson in practical skills and reflect the real challenges experienced in the field.”