Redline, an Air Partner company and a renowned provider of global security solutions, announced that it has won a long-term contract with the CAA, and is now also providing consultancy services to private aviation company Jet Edge. The CAA has awarded Redline a seven-year contract to be the UK’s sole certifier and quality assurer of free running explosive detection dogs (FREDDs).
The certification and quality assurance process is set by the Department for Transport (DfT) and overseen by the CAA, which is responsible for ensuring that it operates effectively. In addition, private aviation company Jet Edge has engaged Redline to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) across its entire operations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, from aircraft decontamination to in-flight operations.
International facilities management
Redline has curated this service to support operators through this difficult time after it successfully developed and implemented a series of COVID-19 SOPs to operate aircraft and security screen passengers for its repatriation of UK and Irish nationals from Japan on behalf of the UK government. Jet Edge called on Redline in order to give its clients comfort that all necessary precautions have been taken to mitigate the risk of exposure to the virus when travelling with the company.
These business wins follow the recent announcements that Redline has also secured two long-term quality assurance contracts with Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur and the international facilities management company OCS Group UK, as well as a contract to provide security consultancy support on a HS2 project.
Demonstrating clear value
CAA contract adds to our forward long-term contract portfolio, further increasing recurring revenues"
Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, said: “Despite the difficult circumstances posed by COVID-19, Redline has already secured a number of prestigious contracts in the financial year to date, thereby demonstrating the clear value of its offering. The CAA contract adds to our forward long-term contract portfolio, further increasing visible and recurring revenues for the Group, as per our stated strategy."
"I am extremely pleased with the company’s performance since acquisition, in both the aviation and non-aviation sectors, and look forward to seeing what the rest of the year has in store for this exciting part of our business.”
Explosive detection dogs
Paul Mason, Managing Director of Air Partner's Safety & Security division, added: "Redline has been a trusted supplier of security solutions to the aviation sector for 14 years now, and these two business wins demonstrate the breadth of the services we offer in this area. In recent years, we have established ourselves as leaders in explosive trace detection, and we are proud to now be certifying and quality assuring free running explosive detection dogs on behalf of the UK government."
"In addition, we are delighted to be helping Jet Edge to navigate the challenging COVID-19 operating environment and safeguard their clients, drawing on our expertise from the extensive and successful evacuation work we carried out earlier this year.”