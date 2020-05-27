Redline, an Air Partner company and a renowned provider of global security solutions, announces it has secured a four-year contract to provide Align JV ("Align") with security consultancy support on the delivery of a key section of the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line between London and Birmingham, known as the C1 package.
Align, a joint venture of three international and privately-owned infrastructure companies, was awarded the C1 package of HS2, worth £1.6bn, in July 2017. C1 consists of 21.6km of high-speed rail infrastructure in a rural environment, including a 3.37km viaduct across the Colne Valley, a 16.04km twin-bored tunnel beneath the Chiltern Hills, and five vent shafts.
Facilities management company
Align engaged Redline in 2017 to support on this project and a dedicated Security Consultant has worked in-house with the Align team ever since as it has progressed the design and started important pre-construction activities. A Notice to Proceed was issued in April 2020 and Align has extended its contract with Redline for a further four years to ensure security measures are fully considered in the next phase of the rail infrastructure project.
Redline will increase its consultancy support, with a Security Manager now joining the Security Consultant already in place. This contract extension follows on from the recent announcement that Redline has also won long-term quality assurance contracts with Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur and the international facilities management company OCS Group UK.
Improve quality and visibility
The acquisition of Redline was the highlight of our last financial year and we are very pleased with its performance"
In addition to the aviation sector, Redline has a well-established footprint within Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and locations of special importance, as well as government buildings.
Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, said: "The acquisition of Redline was the highlight of our last financial year and we are very pleased with its performance since joining Air Partner. One of the reasons we acquired the business was its long-term contracted revenues with global blue-chip customers, which in turn will serve to improve the quality and visibility of the Group's overall earnings."
Security consultancy services
"This contract extension is a fantastic example of this, and we look forward to continuing to play an important role in this high-profile project."
Paul Mason, Managing Director of Air Partner's Safety & Security division, added: "We are delighted to be continuing our work with Align as it embarks upon this next exciting stage of the C1 route. Redline has been working closely with the rail and CNI sectors for over nine years now and will continue to draw on this extensive experience and expertise to provide Align with the highest standard security consultancy services."