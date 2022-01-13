Experts in human, vehicle and object detection, Business Insight 3, has built on its sole UK partnership with Barcelona-headquartered technology provider, Davantis.
Working together, the two organisations have released a ground-breaking product which is set to drastically improve intruder detection while reducing the number of false alarms from security systems at some of the UK’s most important national infrastructure sites.
Reduced false alarms
The product, called DFUSION, is exclusively available in the UK via Bi3 and uses AI to enhance Davantis’ proven machine learning algorithm. In fact, during tests it has been shown to reduce the number of false alarms by as much as 90%.
It will improve overall performance and the accuracy of detections while reducing the rate of false alarms"
And now, the exciting technology has secured the prestigious mark of approval from the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI). This means that it can be used as the only form of perimeter detection for everything from private land to industrial sites and critical infrastructures.
To add to its merits, it has also received the UK police’s Secure by Design (SBD) Accreditation.
Benefits integrators and end-users
Glen Higson, Managing Director at Bi3, said, “This goes far beyond simple CCTV detection, which is why it will prove so crucial for the UK’s most critical sites such as Government and public utility locations. It is exceptionally precise, meaning it will improve overall performance and the accuracy of detections while reducing the rate of false alarms.
“At the UK’s most nationally important sites, the potential consequences of missing a detection could be huge. Added to that, false alarms reduce operator efficiency and impacts time and resources. In these situations, nothing can be left to chance which is why we believe this product is going to be very well-received by both integrators and end-users alike.
It can be added to existing CCTV cameras and be rented from Bi3, meaning costs are relatively low given the system’s sophistication
“Plus, it might just be a matter of time before more public sites need to increase their security to the same levels as the Government and other key locations. For example, Martyn’s Law, a campaign by the mother of Martyn Hett who died in the Manchester Arena attacks, has led to the Government consulting on Protect Duty which puts much more obligation on venue owners to follow the advice they are given by counter terrorism experts and improve security.”
Specific benefits of the new technology
- As proprietary technology, it is compatible with all hardware brands and camera models
- It analyses the video stream constantly and instantly makes a decision, using a combined machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithm, on whether the movement is a person, vehicle or false alarm
- It can work in the most challenging of environments with unprecedented reduction in false activations
- It is powerful at detecting small moving objects which could be obscured at short, medium, and long distances
- Based on detection with fixed cameras, it can instruct the Smart PTZ feature enabling directional pan, tilt and zoom to the detection area so as to provide better identification of the intruder
Another big advantage of the new system is that it can be added to existing CCTV cameras and can be rented from Bi3, meaning costs are relatively low given the system’s sophistication.