Summary is AI-generated, newsdesk-reviewed
  • Ai-RGUS showcases AI security system verification at ISC West 2026, booth #30099.
  • SaaS solution improves device monitoring, reduces downtime, and cuts manual inspections.
  • Reseller programme offers 20% discount on activation fees, encouraging enrolment by April 2026.
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At ISC West 2026, Ai-RGUS is presenting its innovative AI-driven security system performance verification solution, designed to autonomously monitor and maintain the health of various networked security devices.

This patented technology allows security professionals to ensure continuous performance of their systems, thereby minimising the chances of unnoticed downtime.

A feature-rich SaaS solution

The cloud-based Ai-RGUS platform is simple to install and manage, even remotely, offering a significant reduction in service call expenses. It delivers a robust Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for security integrators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enhancing support capabilities by reducing the need for manual checks without additional personnel or IT expertise.

The platform also opens up new avenues for sustainable recurring monthly revenue (RMR) for service providers, all while boosting service quality for end users.

Improving system reliability

According to Joelle Grunblatt, Ai-RGUS’s Chief Operating Officer, "The industry has invested heavily in deploying cameras and connected security devices, but continuous performance verification is often overlooked once systems are live. Ai-RGUS provides security professionals with clear, actionable visibility into system health so issues can be identified early, downtime can be reduced, and systems can be confidently maintained at scale."

User-friendly and comprehensive

Ai-RGUS enables easy remote management of multiple security systems from one dashboardThe Ai-RGUS solution supports remote management of various security systems via a single dashboard and does not require IT expertise for deployment or management. It is compatible with devices from leading manufacturers and incorporates automated functions for verifying camera performance, detecting potential issues like blur or glare, and continuously monitoring networked devices.

The system can issue customisable alerts for performance problems and seamlessly integrates with existing ticketing and workflow systems, while also including a productivity suite and performance reporting engine.

Enhanced features and integrations

The platform now includes new functionalities, such as the Fluxops note-taking and ticket system, which facilitate monitoring and collaborative resolution. Expanded reporting tools improve management, maintenance, and uptime assessment.

New integrations with solutions from Genetec, Brivo, Verkada, among others, are also now available. Ai-RGUS complies with SOC 2 Type II audits and aligns with HIPAA and GDPR privacy guidelines, aiding organisations in reducing manual inspections and boosting system reliability.

New reseller incentives

Ai-RGUS is rolling out a reseller recruitment programme to bolster growth in North America, featuring a special promotion at ISC West.

New resellers signing up will receive a 20% discount on the activation fee, without a cap on the number of activations. This offer remains valid until April 30th, 2026.

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