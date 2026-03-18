At ISC West 2026, Ai-RGUS is presenting its innovative AI-driven security system performance verification solution, designed to autonomously monitor and maintain the health of various networked security devices.
This patented technology allows security professionals to ensure continuous performance of their systems, thereby minimising the chances of unnoticed downtime.
A feature-rich SaaS solution
The cloud-based Ai-RGUS platform is simple to install and manage, even remotely, offering a significant reduction in service call expenses. It delivers a robust Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for security integrators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enhancing support capabilities by reducing the need for manual checks without additional personnel or IT expertise.
The platform also opens up new avenues for sustainable recurring monthly revenue (RMR) for service providers, all while boosting service quality for end users.
Improving system reliability
According to Joelle Grunblatt, Ai-RGUS’s Chief Operating Officer, "The industry has invested heavily in deploying cameras and connected security devices, but continuous performance verification is often overlooked once systems are live. Ai-RGUS provides security professionals with clear, actionable visibility into system health so issues can be identified early, downtime can be reduced, and systems can be confidently maintained at scale."
User-friendly and comprehensive
Ai-RGUS enables easy remote management of multiple security systems from one dashboardThe Ai-RGUS solution supports remote management of various security systems via a single dashboard and does not require IT expertise for deployment or management. It is compatible with devices from leading manufacturers and incorporates automated functions for verifying camera performance, detecting potential issues like blur or glare, and continuously monitoring networked devices.
The system can issue customisable alerts for performance problems and seamlessly integrates with existing ticketing and workflow systems, while also including a productivity suite and performance reporting engine.
Enhanced features and integrations
The platform now includes new functionalities, such as the Fluxops note-taking and ticket system, which facilitate monitoring and collaborative resolution. Expanded reporting tools improve management, maintenance, and uptime assessment.
New integrations with solutions from Genetec, Brivo, Verkada, among others, are also now available. Ai-RGUS complies with SOC 2 Type II audits and aligns with HIPAA and GDPR privacy guidelines, aiding organisations in reducing manual inspections and boosting system reliability.
New reseller incentives
Ai-RGUS is rolling out a reseller recruitment programme to bolster growth in North America, featuring a special promotion at ISC West.
New resellers signing up will receive a 20% discount on the activation fee, without a cap on the number of activations. This offer remains valid until April 30th, 2026.
Ai-RGUS is demonstrating its AI-powered security system performance verification solution that autonomously monitors the health of networked physical security devices here at ISC West 2026 in booth #30099.
The powerful patented solution enables security professionals to autonomously verify system performance, ensuring networked devices are operating as intended, reducing the risk of undetected downtime.
A powerful SaaS solution
The Ai-RGUS platform is easy to install and operate, can be managed remotely, and reduces costly service calls. A win-win proposition for end-users and servicing resellers alike.
Ai-RGUS provides security integrators and MSPs with a powerful SaaS solution that enables a higher level of service support to customers by reducing manual inspections and service calls without the need for additional personnel or IT expertise. It also provides a new source of sustainable RMR for service providers while improving service quality for end users.
Ease of use for security professionals
“The industry has invested heavily in deploying cameras and connected security devices, but continuous performance verification is often overlooked once systems are live,” said Joelle Grunblatt, chief operating officer, Ai-RGUS. “Ai-RGUS gives security professionals clear, actionable visibility into system health so issues can be identified early, downtime can be reduced, and systems can be confidently maintained at scale.”
The Ai-RGUS cloud-based SaaS solution is fast and easy to deploy and manage without the need for IT personnel or expertise, reducing the most common barriers to entry for most SaaS solutions. It is also compatible with devices from leading industry manufacturers, and enables remote management of multiple security systems on a single dashboard. Automated capabilities include:
- Verifies camera performance, recording status, and field of view
- Detects image blur, glare, camera obstructions, and lighting issues
- Continuously monitors access control, network speakers, intercoms and other endpoint network devices
- Sends customisable alerts when performance issues are detected
- Integrates with existing ticketing and workflow systems
- Includes a built-in productivity suite and performance reporting engine
Updated features
New features on the A-RGUS platform introduced here at ISC West include the ability to take notes, monitor, and collaborate on resolution statuses using the Fluxops notetaking and ticket system built into the dashboard. Reporting capabilities have also been expanded for easier system management, maintenance, service and uptime reporting, branding management, along with the addition of other security enhancements across the dashboard.
New integrations are available for Genetec, Brivo, Verkada, ProdataKey, American Dynamics Victor, C-Cure 9000, Avigilon, and many other solution providers.
Ai-RGUS is SOC 2 Type II audited and aligned with HIPAA privacy guidelines, helping organisations reduce manual inspections, improve system reliability, and save personnel time and resources. Ai-RGUS is now also aligned with GDPR data privacy guidelines.
New incentivized reseller programme launched
To support continued growth across North America, Ai-RGUS has launched a reseller recruitment initiative with a special incentive promotion at ISC West.
Sign up to become an authorised Ai-RGUS reseller and receive a 20% discount on the one-time activation fee with no cap on the number of activations resellers can purchase. The special offer is good through April 30th, 2026.