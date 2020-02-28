Download PDF version
Related Links

The AES Corporation has announced reporting financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. "In 2019, we achieved our strategic and financial goals, laying the foundation for strong growth in the coming decade," said Andrés Gluski, AES Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Innovative green energy solutions

Gluski adds, "We are leading the global energy transition by completing 2.2 GW of new projects, adding 2.8 GW to our backlog, and expanding our LNG infrastructure in the Dominican Republic, Panama and Vietnam. At the same time, we are delivering innovative energy solutions through Fluence, Uplight, and a strategic partnership with Google. As a result, they are announcing that they are accelerating their decarbonisation goals for the company and will aim to reduce our coal-fired generation to below 30% of total MWh by year-end 2020 and to less than 10% by 2030." We are leading the global energy transition by completing 2.2 GW of new projects"

"I am very pleased with our strong financial performance in 2019: delivering once again on all key metrics, while attaining an investment grade rating for the first time in our history," said Gustavo Pimenta, AES Corporation Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). "With our 2019 results, we are confident in reaffirming our expected 7% to 9% average annual growth in Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow through 2022."

Full year 2019 financial results

Full year 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.45, a decrease of $1.03 compared to full year 2018, primarily reflecting lower net gains on asset sales of $1.15, particularly at Masinloc in the Philippines, partially offset by lower tax expense related to the impact of the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Full year 2019 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.36, an increase of $0.12, or 10%, primarily reflecting contributions from new businesses, including US renewables and AES Colon in Panama, and a lower effective tax rate, which was partially offset by the impact of asset sales.

Transitioning to clean, sustainable energy solutions

AES Corporation is leading the industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable solution

AES Corporation is leading the industry's transition to clean enesrgy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, while delivering superior results. The company is taking advantage of favourable trends in clean power generation, transmission and distribution, and LNG infrastructure to grow the profitability of its business.

Sustainable Growth: Through its presence in key growth markets, AES is well-positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. In 2019, AES Corporation signed 2,798 MW of renewables under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA):

  • 1,130 MW of solar and solar plus storage in the U.S., including:
  • 665 MW at sPower
  • 365 MW at AES Distributed Energy
  • 884 MW of wind and solar at AES Gener in Chile and Colombia
  • 434 MW of wind and solar in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Panama
  • 331 MW of wind and solar at AES Tiete in Brazil
  • As of December 31, 2019, the company's backlog of 6,144 MW includes:
  • 3,008 MW under construction and expected on-line through 2021
  • 3,136 MW of renewables signed under long-term PPAs
  • In 2019, the company completed construction of 2,181 MW of new projects, including:
  • 1,320 MW OPGC 2 plant in India
  • 555 MW of solar and energy storage globally
  • 306 MW Mesa La Paz wind project in Mexico
  • In the third quarter of 2019, the company finalised a joint venture in the Dominican Republic to increase its LNG storage capacity by 50 TBTU, in order to meet the demand from new take-or-pay contracts
  • In the third quarter of 2019, the company received approval from the Government of Vietnam to develop the 2.2 GW Son My 2 combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant, which will be co-located with 480 TBTU of previously approved LNG storage
  • The company has announced that it will participate in the proposed $500 million equity raise at AES Gener, by investing $335 million
  • AES Gener has signed contracts for 2.5 GW of renewables under its Green Blend and Extend strategy, which will diversify its portfolio and largely offset the roll-off of legacy contracts through 2024
  • AES Gener will utilise the equity raised to fund the 1.6 GW of new capacity needed to meet the demand under these Green Blend and Extend contracts

Innovative Solutions: AES is developing and deploying innovative solutions such as battery-based energy storage, digital customer interfaces and energy management.

  • The company's joint venture with Siemens, globally renowned tech firm in the fast-growing energy storage market, is expected to increase energy supplies by 15 to 20 GW annually
  • Fluence has been awarded or delivered 1.7 GW of projects, including 961 MW awarded in 2019
  • In the third quarter of 2019, the company announced the merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, globally renowned in providing cloud-based digital solutions to 100 million households in the U.S.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company formed a 10-year strategic alliance with Google to develop and implement solutions to enable broad adoption of clean energy

Superior Results: By investing in sustainable growth and offering innovative solutions to customers, AES is transforming its business mix to deliver superior results.

  • In the fourth quarter of 2019, following the company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, its credit rating was upgraded to investment grade (BBB-) by Fitch and its BB+ credit rating was raised to Positive outlook by S&P.
  • The company is executing on $100 million in annual run rate cost savings from digital initiatives, including utilising data and technology for maintenance, outage prevention, inspection and procurement, to be fully realised by 2022.
  • AES also announced a target to reduce its coal-fired generation below 30% of total generation volume by year-end 2020 and to less than 10% by year-end 2030.

AES is initiating 2020 Guidance for Adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.48, compared to 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.36

2020 Guidance for Adjusted EPS

AES is initiating 2020 Guidance for Adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.48, compared to 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.36. The company also expects 2020 Parent Free Cash Flow of $725 to $775 million, compared to 2019 Parent Free Cash Flow of $726 million. AES is also reaffirming its average annual growth rate target of 7% to 9% through 2022 for both Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow, from a 2018 base.

  • Adjusted EPS and Parent Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance or its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort.
  • From a base of 2018 Adjusted EPS of $1.24 and 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow of $689 million.

The company's 2020 guidance, expectations and growth rate target through 2022 are based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Information - AES will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

Security technology and AI: A powerful duo in the fight against COVID-19
Security technology and AI: A powerful duo in the fight against COVID-19

A person infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infects an average of 2.5 other people within five days. You do not need to be a mathematician to realise that early detection of infected people is key to successful pandemic containment. The aim of effective containment strategies is therefore not so much to reduce the number of absolute cases as it is to extend the time frame within which they occur. Without effective containment measures, the virus spreads rapidly and is beyond the capacity of the health care system. However, if infection rates can be minimised through early detection and rapid, targeted identification of further infections, cases will continue to occur over a longer period of time and remain within the capacity of the health care system. Identifying, testing and results For example, the goal of many countries is to carry out as many Corona tests as possible to quickly identify infected people. It is then necessary to identify and reach potentially-infected people and isolate them in quarantine. This is a tried and tested procedure. But this method also costs valuable time in the fight against the virus and has many unknowns. The determination of a concrete test result alone sometimes takes up to 48 hours due to limited laboratory capacity. Added to this is the imprecise and slow procedure for determining contact persons. Or do you still remember exactly who and where you shook hands with in the last ten days - and could you provide information on this? Security technology to the rescue When it comes to the time factor, security technology can be a great help. Thermal imaging cameras and temperature sensors, for example, can help to detect a person with elevated body temperatures. Fever can also be one of the symptoms in those infected with the Coronavirus. At neuralgic points such as airports and train stations, or at entrances to hospitals, thermal imaging cameras can quickly reveal which people have fever. Presumably infected people can be easily separated and asked about other symptoms. Physical security technology can make a great contribution here. Dr. Frank Gillert, a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Wildau, Germany states, however, as one of the leading scientists for logistics-centric security research, he demands "rapid innovation in dealing with situations like COVID-19 should be a priority". He sees enormous potential in the possibilities of IT and artificial intelligence; "We should use the disruptive changes that are currently taking place and that are challenging global orders to strengthen the significance in IT infrastructure development and also in security technology development.“ The goal in a global crisis And he is right: In global crises such as the Corona pandemic, security-related deficits become apparent and space is created for technical innovations. The goal of governments and companies is to restore security and save human lives as quickly as possible. The German data analytics powerhouse G2K, for example, has developed a Corona Detection & Containment System (CDCS) that is ready for immediate use in record time. Detection takes place in combination with AI-supported data analysis to specifically identify virus hotspots and distribution routes, as well as to identify other potentially infected persons. When developing the system, the focus was on two questions: How do I detect a suspected infected person in crowded environments and even more importantly, how do I quickly and comprehensively determine the person's contacts and previous whereabouts, and find correlations and patterns in this information? The data experts of the Berlin-based company found the answer in the combination of physical security technology and their existing data analytics platform. The G2K system The system is based on G2K's scalable IoT platform "Situational Awareness Builder" (SAB), which is already in use in several projects worldwide and sets standards in process automation and process optimisation, including security management. As soon as a person with fever is detected by the system, he or she can be immediately screened to avoid contact with other people and thus prevent possible new infections, i.e. to interrupt the chain of infection. For this purpose, stationary thermal imaging cameras or smartphones equipped with a temperature sensor accessory can be used. The potentially infected person must now be registered and referred to a doctor or hospital for further specific diagnostic measures. The entire process is covered by a mobile G2K application. A combination of security and medicine The platform can bring together available hospital capacity, infection reports, movement and contact profiles and provide an excellent picture of the source of infection. Thus, medically necessary isolations can be implemented quickly. At the same time, infected patients can use the app to document their recovery and become actively involved. All this data is centrally managed and analysed, using deep learning methods. This provides crisis managers with a single monitoring, control and resource management tool that enables immediate action to be taken to combat the spread of the virus and gives officials full transparency on the status of the pandemic. Karsten Neugebauer, founder and CEO of the company behind the solution, explains his commitment as follows "A few weeks ago we too were faced with increasing difficulties due to the Corona crisis. As we have a strong presence in Europe in particular, we had to struggle with postponed project starts and limited resources". But instead of burying their heads in the sand, G2K's dedicated team decided to declare war on the virus." "In our entrepreneurial duty, we, therefore, decided to use our available technology and equip it to fight COVID-19. Our team has been working day and night over the last few weeks to expand our software platform to enable us to contain the pandemic quickly and effectively. Politicians must now immediately push ahead with the unbureaucratic implementation of prevention and control measures such as our CDCS to ensure the stability of our public systems," demands Karsten Neugebauer. The pandemic continues As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads from continent to continent, researchers around the world are working to develop antidotes to the virus. As long as this has not been found, the spread of the virus must be slowed down internationally. Only by this can system-relevant infrastructure be held consistently. Combining modern physical security technology with platform technology and artificial intelligence provides an excellent possibility to slow down the current and for sure, future pandemics.

Emergency response and notification systems: Crucial for improving hospital security
Emergency response and notification systems: Crucial for improving hospital security

When violence or a life-threatening incident occurs, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are often in the crosshairs. Hospitals increasingly face a reality of workplace violence, attacks on patients, and threats to doctors and other support staff. And even if violence happens outside a hospital – such as an active shooter at a public place – the local hospital must be prepared to respond to an influx of injured victims. When conflicts arise inside a hospital, there is an urgent need to lock the facility down quickly. Security professionals and their teams need access control options that allow lockdowns to occur at the touch of a button. Lockdown capabilities are an important aspect of safety and security for hospitals, doctor’s offices and medical facilities The need for mass notification is also growing in the healthcare environment Fire alarm public address system The need for mass notification – another aspect of responding in an emergency – is also growing in the healthcare environment. Various systems can communicate through the fire alarm public address (PA) system to notify people in an emergency, or, alternately, to use email notification, text messaging, pagers, smart phones and/or personal computers (PCs). In lockdown situations, access control systems provide an emergency button with various triggers in the system – a hospital can lockdown specific units or the entire facility. Data capture form to appear here! Jim Stankevich, Global Manager – Healthcare Security, Johnson Controls/Tyco Security Products, points out that the safety of hospital staff, particularly nurses, cannot be overlooked. In the emergency room, 55 percent of nurses are assaulted in some way each year, which is a high percentage. The safety of nurses and all hospital staff deserves more attention. Duress/emergency notification technology Stankevich says one solution is to use duress/emergency notification technology: staff can carry and wear a ‘panic button” or have a two-key combination on their computer as an alarm trigger. When the staff member hits the panic button, a direct message can be sent to security, alerting security staff about the event and requiring a response. There has been an increase in demand for the safety and security of patients, staff and visitors at healthcare institutions, as evidenced by the recent CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Emergency Preparedness Rule. As of Nov. 17, 2017, healthcare institutions that participate in Medicare or Medicaid must demonstrate compliance with the rule. Emergency preparedness systems A major challenge in compliance to this rule is balancing patient safety with comfort At its core, the rule seeks to establish national emergency preparedness requirements to ensure adequate planning for both natural and man-made disasters, and coordination with federal, state, tribal, regional and local emergency preparedness systems. A major challenge in compliance to this rule is balancing patient safety with comfort. Institutions should consider two-way communication that enables leadership to disseminate targeted messages quickly and efficiently, while arming all employees with a tool that can alert the appropriate staff should an incident occur. Solutions like this enable swift communication of issues without disturbing patients and visitors unless necessary. Effective response to emergencies “Fortunately, hospitals and their security departments are generally well equipped to respond to most emergency situations”, said John M. White, president/CEO of Protection Management, a consultant who works with hospitals to address their security needs. During the Ebola scare in 2014, however, hospitals had to re-examine their plans to ensure they were prepared to meet the challenges specific to rare and deadly disease. “Hospitals are prepared for most things, but Ebola seemed to have caught the whole world off guard, so people responded in different ways,” says White, who previously was security director of two multi-campus medical facilities before becoming a consultant. Hospital security Hospitals made adjustments to their emergency programs to determine how best to handle Ebola patients" He adds, “Hospitals made adjustments to their emergency programs to determine how best to handle Ebola patients and to protect other patients and staff. It was a new threat that healthcare organisations had not specifically addressed.” A particular concern was the possibility of an infected person walking into an emergency room and infecting other people and/or requiring facility decontamination. One role the hospital security department plays in such an emergency is to control access to the facility and to control visitors’ movements once they are inside the facility, says White. If the Ebola scare had progressed to the point that a hospital would need to screen patients, security would be positioned at the front entrance to help with that screening and, if necessary, to direct patients to a specific area for quarantine. Protective equipment Security might also need to wear protective equipment to handle a patient who is resistant to treatment, for example. There are often interactions between security personnel and the general public, a scenario that becomes more complicated if Ebola or a similar infection is likely. In general, security would be tasked with maintaining order and keeping people where they need to be, freeing up the medical professionals to do their jobs more efficiently, says White. To prepare for the impact of the Ebola scare, hospitals addressed various training and equipment needs and adjusted their disaster/emergency response plans. Read parts two and three of our heathcare mini series here and here.

Cybersecurity: what we can do as an industry
Cybersecurity: what we can do as an industry

In 2017, IoT-based cyberattacks increased by 600%. As the industry moves towards the mass adoption of interconnected physical security devices, end users have found a plethora of advantages, broadening the scope of traditional video surveillance solutions beyond simple safety measures. Thanks in part to these recent advancements, our physical solutions are at a higher risk than ever before. With today’s ever evolving digital landscape and the increasing complexity of physical and cyber-attacks, it’s imperative to take specific precautions to combat these threats. Video surveillance systems Cybersecurity is not usually the first concern to come to mind When you think of a video surveillance system, cybersecurity is not usually the first concern to come to mind, since digital threats are usually thought of as separate from physical security. Unfortunately, these two are becoming increasingly intertwined as intruders continue to use inventive methods in order to access an organisation's assets. Hacks and data breaches are among the top cyber concerns, but many overlook the fact that weak cybersecurity practices can lead to physical danger as well. Organisations that deploy video surveillance devices paired with advanced analytics programs often leave themselves vulnerable to a breach without even realising it. While they may be intelligent, IoT devices are soft targets that cybercriminals and hackers can easily exploit, crippling a physical security system from the inside out. Physical security manufacturers Whether looking to simply gain access to internal data, or paralyse a system prior to a physical attack, allowing hackers easy access to surveillance systems can only end poorly. In order to stay competitive, manufacturers within the security industry are trading in their traditional analogue technology and moving towards interconnected devices. Due to this, security can no longer be solely focused on the physical elements and end users have taken note. The first step towards more secured solutions starts with physical security manufacturers choosing to make cybersecurity a priority for all products, from endpoint to edge and beyond. Gone are the days of end users underestimating the importance of reliability within their solutions. Manufacturers that choose to invest time and research into the development of cyber-hardening will be ahead of the curve and an asset to all. Wireless communication systems Integrators also become complicit in any issues that may arise in the future Aside from simply making the commitment to improve cyber hygiene, there are solid steps that manufacturers can take. One simple action is incorporating tools and features into devices that allow end users to more easily configure their cyber protection settings. Similarly, working with a third party to perform penetration testing on products can help to ensure the backend security of IoT devices. This gives customers peace of mind and manufacturers a competitive edge. While deficient cybersecurity standards can reflect poorly on manufacturers by installing vulnerable devices on a network, integrators also become complicit in any issues that may arise in the future. Just last year, ADT was forced to settle a $16 million class action lawsuit when the company installed an unencrypted wireless communication system that rendered an organisation open to hacks. Cybersecurity services In addition, we’ve all heard of the bans, taxes and tariffs the U.S. government has recently put on certain manufacturers, depending on their country of origin and cybersecurity practices. Lawsuits aside, employing proper cybersecurity standards can give integrators a competitive advantage. With the proliferation of hacks, malware, and ransomware, integrators that can ease their client's cyber-woes are already a step ahead. By choosing to work with cybersecurity-focused manufacturers who provide clients with vulnerability testing and educate end users on best practices, integrators can not only thrive but find new sources of RMR. Education, collaboration and participation are three pillars when tackling cybersecurity from all angles. For dealers and integrators who have yet to add cybersecurity services to their business portfolios, scouting out a strategic IT partner could be the answer. Unlocking countless opportunities Becoming educated on the topic of cybersecurity and its importance for an organisation is the first step Physical security integrators who feel uncomfortable diving headfirst into the digital realm may find that strategically aligning themselves with an IT or cyber firm will unlock countless opportunities. By opening the door to a partnership with an IT-focused firm, integrators receive the benefit of cybersecurity insight on future projects and a new source of RMR through continued consulting with current customers. In exchange, the IT firm gains a new source of clients in an industry otherwise untapped. This is a win for all those involved. While manufacturers, dealers and integrators play a large part in the cybersecurity of physical systems, end users also play a crucial role. Becoming educated on the topic of cybersecurity and its importance for an organisation is the first step. Commonplace cybersecurity standards Below is a list of commonplace cybersecurity standards that all organisations should work to implement for the protection of their own video surveillance solutions: Always keep camera firmware up to date for the latest cyber protections. Change default passwords, especially those of admins, to keep the system locked to outside users. Create different user groups with separate rights to ensure all users have only the permissions they need. Set an encryption key for surveillance recordings to safeguard footage against intruders and prevent hackers from accessing a system through a backdoor. Enable notifications, whether for error codes or storage failures, to keep up to date with all systems happenings. Create/configure an OpenVPN connection for secured remote access. Check the web server log on a regular basis to see who is accessing the system. Ensure that web crawling is forbidden to prevent images or data found on your device from being made searchable. Avoid exposing devices to the internet unless strictly necessary to reduce the risk of attacks.

Featured white papers
RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

RFID and smartphone readers in physical access control

Download
Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Download
How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

Download
ISC West
Identiv unveils cloud access control and frictionless mobile solution

Identiv unveils cloud access control and frictionless mobile solution
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
More corporate news
Ping Identity names distinguished identity specialist Patrick Harding as the new Chief Product Architect

Ping Identity names distinguished identity specialist Patrick Harding as the new Chief Product Architect
Videx encourages power chair football with donations to Newcastle Power Chair Football Club

Videx encourages power chair football with donations to Newcastle Power Chair Football Club
TE Connectivity gets recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies 2020 by Ethisphere Institute

TE Connectivity gets recognised as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies 2020 by Ethisphere Institute
Featured products
HID Signo Reader 20 contactless smartcard reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, mullion mount

HID Signo Reader 20 contactless smartcard reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, mullion mount
HID Signo Reader 20K contactless smartcard keypad reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, mullion mount

HID Signo Reader 20K contactless smartcard keypad reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, mullion mount
HID Signo Reader 40 contactless smartcard reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, wall switch mount

HID Signo Reader 40 contactless smartcard reader – multi-technology, mobile ready, wall switch mount
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy