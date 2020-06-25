Aeroturn LLC, a turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made In The USA turnstiles, announced that the company’s turnstiles were selected for deployment at multiple locations of a major Biopharma manufacturer in North America. Biopharmaceutical, also known as a biological medical product, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semi-synthesised from biological sources.
Upgrading security
Different from totally synthesised pharmaceuticals, they include vaccines, blood, blood components, allergenics, somatic cells, gene therapies, tissues, recombinant therapeutic protein, and living medicines used in cell therapy. With the current global health pandemic, the Biopharma manufacturer needed to upgrade the security at its central US location quickly and efficiently.
Over the years, Aeroturn has been instrumental in helping this Biopharma giant secure multiple campuses where security needs to be at the highest level. With a heavy focus on research and development, the Biopharma company was looking for a turnstile solution that could operate without any downtime and secure its perimeter effectively. With major security upgrades over the years which warranted finding the best turnstile manufacturer in the industry; the decision was solely based on performance.
10 million passages guarantee
After researching multiple vendors and receiving live product demonstrations, the physical security team knew that Aeroturn was the clear winner. “We are proud to have been selected as the winning turnstile solution after competing against two other large well-known turnstile manufacturers,” states Michael Stoll, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Aeroturn.
“Aeroturn won the initial project back in 2018 and all future installations based on superior reputation, performance specifications, durability, endurance, our 5-year warranty & zero maintenance mechanisms, and a 10 million passages guarantee.”
With a phased approach, Aeroturn won Phase I in September of 2018 and deployed four lanes of its enhanced X-Wing turnstiles with custom LED’s that matched the corporate colours at the Biopharma company’s North American headquarters. Phase II consisted of an additional 11 lanes of X-Wing turnstiles that were deployed the following year at another North American campus.
Customised turnstile solution
After proving themselves over the course of two years, Aeroturn was selected once again in 2020 to complete Phase III with an additional 8 lanes of turnstiles and the remaining to be deployed at the end of 2020 at the same campus. Each location came with its own set of customised floor conditions, side entry cabling, and low-profile platforms when necessary; making this a customised turnstile solution.
In addition, all work was performed off-hours and weekends to help minimise disruption at the facility at no additional cost to the Biopharma company. Due to the current national emergency, the Biopharma company needed to be proactive when it came to securing its entrance ways and knew it could rely on Aeroturn to deliver high performance turnstiles each and every time.