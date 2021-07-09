In June 2021, the ‘SPELL’ research project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy has been launched. With exciting project partners and future-oriented goals, an important step is being taken towards the digital transformation of the economy.
‘SPELL’ research project
‘SPELL’ is the abbreviation for ‘Semantic platform for intelligent decision-making and deployment support in control and situation centres’. The aim of this project is to use Artificial Intelligence to initiate emergency response, emergency aid and supply measures for the population more quickly and in line with the situation in case of crises (e.g. major incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or widespread power failures).
Precondition is a data-based overview of all relevant information, as an overall picture of the situation
Precondition is a data-based overview of all relevant information, as an overall picture of the situation and the networking of all involved parties. Artificial intelligence can create this basis and significantly support decision-making, and implementation, in order to minimise incorrect decisions.
Developing future-oriented solutions
Over the next three years, 12 project partners will develop future-oriented solutions within the scope of the SPELL project.
These organisations include the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence as consortium leader, Advancis Software & Services GmbH, Apheris AI GmbH, BASF SE, Corevas GmbH & Co. KG, DRK-Landesverband Rheinland-Pfalz e.V., Empolis Information Management GmbH, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft e.V. with its institutes IESE and Fokus, ISE Informatikgesellschaft für Software-Entwicklung mbH, LiveReader GmbH, Technische Universität Darmstadt as well as VfS (Verband für Sicherheitstechnik) and further associated partner organisations.
Deploying AI and data technologies
Advancis' focus within the project is, in particular, on the integration, harmonisation and utilisation of sensor data from security, building management, communication and information technology in near real time.
With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as data technologies, a significant information and time gain in incident management is to be achieved in crisis situations. Advancis will primarily test this in concrete applications of networked BOS and industrial control centres with the aim of ensuring resource-efficient incident management through AI.