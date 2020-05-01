TELUS acquired ADT Canada creating ADT by TELUS and is now using their new capabilities to provide much needed security support to Canada’s small business community. With many small businesses having to close their doors or look for new ways to operate during this time, they need a way to watch and protect their properties and keep important assets safe.
The threat of break-ins is all too real. In Montreal, a jewellery store owner is reeling after thieves made off with his two safes during this pandemic. The burglary took place overnight when the owner was off-site.
In Vancouver, break-ins have quadrupled as stores shut for COVID-19 leaving many store owners looking for ways to protect their property, inventory and future livelihood. During these challenging times, ADT by TELUS wants to help business owners stay connected, secured and help them save. Therefore for a limited time, ADT by TELUS is offering up to $1,000 in equipment and labour as well as free installation for the first 1,000 businesses that sign-up with ADT by TELUS.
That’s not all. The first 3-months of monitoring is on the company. After the first 3-months of free monitoring, the business customer will have the option to either renew the service or simply return the equipment. This will allow businesses that have closed or reduced hours amid COVID-19 to keep an eye on their assets and property over a high definition camera from a smart device or computer.
This is incredible savings to any business owner who was forced to close up during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted to respond to the dilemma many small businesses are facing having to leave their premises and not having sufficient income or working capital to invest in security at this time.”
“We are hoping that by funding the equipment and installation and waiving service fees at this juncture we can provide some much needed peace of mind for small business owners” said Jason Macdonnell, President of TELUS Security and Automation. ADT by TELUS interactive business solutions include monitored intrusion alarms, smart locks, access control and video surveillance.
These smart devices allow for customised automation, so when a door is opened or a sensor breached, a live video is triggered and the user will be immediately notified on the smartphone even if the user is off-site.
To respond to the ever-growing need for the health, safety and well-being of the customers and employees, the installation team, who follow Canada Health guidelines for hygiene will arrange to leave sanitised equipment outside the business and will walk through the installation process by technician-led virtual assist. The allocated funding has been set aside for up to 1,000 businesses across Canada and all installations will be conducted using new smart technician assisted support and social distancing.