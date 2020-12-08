Essence SmartCare, part of global IoT solutions provider, Essence Group, has announced that ADT Security Australia, a globally renowned provider of security monitoring services, has selected its Care@Home Enhanced Telecare Services platform to expand ADT’s Health and Wellness services offering in Australia.
Care@Home solution
ADT Security Australia is part of Johnson Controls, the global company in smart, healthy and sustainable building solutions. This partnership was facilitated in conjunction with, HSC Technology Group. It will enable ADT to enhance its senior care offerings in Australia by providing a new range of assistive services through Essence’s Care@Home solution, under the banner of ADT Home Assure.
The rollout of Essence’s technologies will allow ADT Security Australia to offer breakthrough telecare services to seniors using state-of-the-art technology and utilising the LTE network.
Enhancing senior care offerings
This announcement comes as the senior population is set to grow rapidly in Australia, with the proportion of seniors who are over the age of 75 to grow from 33% to 55% in the next 30 years and annual revenue for home-based care and services of around $ 4.5 billion AUD (Australian Dollar).
“We are honoured to be joining forces with ADT Security Australia, one of the largest security and safety solutions providers, to enable them to provide the best care and protection to Australian seniors,” said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare.
Unified telehealth and care platform
Barak Katz adds, “Our unified telehealth and care platform enables monitoring at any level and through any type of caring device for a wide range of health conditions, both at home or on-the-go, all through one connected Care@Home smart platform.”
Essence SmartCare’s award-winning Care@Home platform is an aging-in-place product suite, providing seamless health monitoring solutions that enable seniors to live independent lives, while also providing their families with peace of mind.
Leveraging deep AI capabilities
Leveraging a variety of advanced technologies, including deep AI capabilities, to ensure the safety of seniors, the platform comprises an integrated suite of services, including continuous monitoring of daily activities, advanced fall detection, and voice-activated alerts to facilitate real-time communication with caregivers and emergency services providers.
“At ADT Asia Pacific, our mission is to protect the lives of our customers and their assets across the region by providing the highest quality solutions and services leveraging best-in-class partners,” said David Kirubi, Vice President of ADT Asia Pacific.
David Kirubi adds, “Essence’s Care@Home solution presents a substantive and unique industry value proposition in enabling this mission, for the benefit of our customers, while ensuring peace of mind for their loved ones and caregivers.”