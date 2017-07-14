ADT announced that, via ADT Commercial, its commercial channel, it is joining forces with Dollar Tree, Inc., to help provide protection to its retail locations nationwide.
ADT Commercial, a provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services in the U.S., will provide comprehensive and innovative security solutions and monitoring services at the majority of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations across the U.S.
“In these rapidly evolving times, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Dollar Tree for what marks the largest contract to-date for ADT Commercial,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “Dollar Tree has shown itself to be a true provider by seeking out enterprise-level security solutions on the market.”
Commercial security for customer and employee safety
ADT Commercial will service Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations across the U.S. The agreement includes equipment and service enhancements, and 24x7 remote support from ADT.
“Our goal is to provide custom, innovative, integrated solutions to meet Dollar Tree’s unique needs. With this partnership, we’re helping to shape the future of retail security and look forward to working with Dollar Tree to make that future a reality,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, Commercial, of ADT.
“It is very important for us to ensure our customers and associates feel safe and secure while in our stores,” said Bob Oberosler, Sr. Vice President of Asset Protection, at Dollar Tree, Inc. “We continue to enhance our in-store technologies, and are fully committed to customer and employee safety.”