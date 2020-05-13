ADT, globally renowned security and automation provider that serves residential and business customers, has announced that it is providing US $1 million, through its ADT Always Cares program, to support over 100 non-profit organisations in 44 states and Puerto Rico affected by COVID-19.
ADT Always Cares program
The funds are being allocated in US $5,000 and US $10,000 increments to nonprofits in communities where ADT employees live and work. Local ADT teams are determining which charities to support with choices ranging from soup kitchens and homeless shelters to first responder organisations or any other nonprofit which serves those in need.
“All of us at ADT are immensely grateful to our hometown heroes on the front lines who are selflessly continuing to serve their communities while facing the unique challenges of a COVID-19 environment,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT.
Jim adds, “Through our giving, we are supporting local organisations who share our passion and commitment to create safer neighborhoods, improve lives and help make the world a better place.”
COVID-19 relief fund
One of the first US$ 10,000 recipients will be Gleaners, an Indianapolis food bank
The check presentations will start May 18 and continue through June, 2020. One of the first US$ 10,000 recipients will be Gleaners, an Indianapolis food bank that has distributed over a half a billion pounds of food since 1980.
“Gleaners is navigating the hunger relief crisis associated with COVID-19. We are grateful for the ADT contribution which will help us provide emergency food boxes throughout our service area to hungry Hoosiers, many of whom find themselves struggling to put food on the table for the first time,” said John Elliott, President and CEO of Gleaners.
LifeSaver celebrations to support police, fire departments
As part of ADT’s award-winning Always Cares program, employees volunteer more than 20,000 hours each year benefiting hundreds of non-profit organisations and touching the lives of thousands in need.
Examples of support include providing meals through local food banks, building homes with Habitat for Humanity, beautifying Ronald McDonald Houses and much more.
ADT also supports police and fire departments through its LifeSaver celebrations, a signature program that recognises ADT employees and first responders who help save the lives of ADT customers.