ADT Commercial, a premier provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services, announced that it is donating meals to healthcare workers at five major hospitals across the U.S. to express gratitude for those caregivers who have been on the frontlines in the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic.
ADT Commercial’s donation follows ADT’s recent announcement to provide $1 million to support over 120 non-profits hit hard by COVID-19 across America. To date, at least 90 organisations, ranging from food banks to first responder agencies, have been assisted.
Top healthcare facilities
“We’re immensely appreciative of the healthcare workforce that have been on the frontlines and so instrumental in our nation’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, and who have continued to care for and support the recovery of those who have fallen ill. This donation represents a small token of our gratitude to them in this time of crisis,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, ADT Commercial.
“As a leading security provider for some of the top healthcare facilities in the country, and through our broader ADT organisation, a premier residential security provider for many of our healthcare heroes in their homes, our core mission is always to preserve the wellbeing of our community of doctors, nurses and caregivers in the places they work and live every day.”
Partnering with small businesses
Hospitals receiving donations include Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill.; Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Penn.; Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle, Wash.; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass.; and Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Each hospital will receive an on-site delivery of 1,000 meals to distribute to frontline employees. Given the immediate need, ADT Commercial plans to make all donations in the month of June and is partnering with local small businesses and restaurants whenever possible to prepare the meals.