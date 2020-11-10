Download PDF version
Related Links

ADT Commercial continues its strategic M&A strategy, expanding its nationwide geographic footprint and deepening its capabilities to serve mid-market, national and large-scale commercial customers in New York and New Jersey with the announcement it has purchased Deterrent Technologies, Inc., based out of Ocean, NJ.

About Deterrent Technologies

Established in 1982 by David and Carol Hersh, Deterrent Technologies, Inc. has been a pioneer in designing, installing and servicing comprehensive physical security and life safety systems for complex commercial environments all along the East Coast.

Over the last 40 years, Deterrent Technologies has finetuned its expertise to serve customers across a wide range of industries, including global pharmaceutical firms, healthcare providers, financial institutions, legal businesses, insurance companies, educational, government and multi-family facilities.

Authorities comment

We’re thrilled to welcome Deterrent Technologies to the ADT Commercial organisation and deepen our bench strength as experienced commercial security providers."

"Deterrent’s customer-first philosophy perfectly aligns with our focus on customer service excellence, and we’re looking forward to the success their expertise will bring to the Northeast region,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, ADT.

Deterrent Technologies is very excited to become a part of ADT Commercial. Our philosophy for over 40 years has been geared towards total customer satisfaction, a philosophy that ADT Commercial shares."

"ADT Commercial’s national footprint will allow us to better serve our clients’ growing needs, and lastly, our dedicated team of loyal and hardworking employees will have the benefit of security, growth and the ability to continue serving our customer base,” said David Hersh, President, Deterrent Technologies.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Physical Access Control: 'Gimme a Minute' with ELATEC

Physical Access Control: 'Gimme a Minute' with ELATEC
Contactless Biometric Solutions and Advanced Facial Recognition: 'Gimme a Minute' with IDEMIA

Contactless Biometric Solutions and Advanced Facial Recognition: 'Gimme a Minute' with IDEMIA
Contactless and Biometric Solutions: 5 Minutes With Yves Portalier from IDEMIA

Contactless and Biometric Solutions: 5 Minutes With Yves Portalier from IDEMIA

In case you missed it

Fingerprint, facial and iris: Defining which biometrics work best for you
Fingerprint, facial and iris: Defining which biometrics work best for you

Recently contacted by your credit card company because of a data breach or were you a victim of identity theft?  Many of us have either been affected by identity theft or know someone who has been affected. Many consumers are seeking a secure environment that is also user-friendly. Businesses are seeking the same, with absolute certainty, that only valid users can access critical data. How can your company tackle these security and usability requirements while ensuring customer satisfaction? Today's three primary biometric modalities are fingerprint, facial and iris, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, touchless is highly preferred. Any company claiming their technology is best for all applications is likely being disingenuous. The key is to first prove a biometric is required, and once decided, the following five steps will help select the best biometric modality and supplier. Today's three primary biometric modalities are fingerprint, facial and iris, and each has its own strengths and weaknessesBiometrics can provide a mechanism to tackle these issues head-on by moving from what you know (password) and have (ID card) to who you are (your biometric), which dramatically increases the level of security while also being user-friendly. But how is the best biometric modality selected for an upcoming product? User interaction Start by defining the planned customer usage model, including the typical user, normal or desired interaction, and product in-field environment and placement, as well as any strategic plans. Think through the clothing the users will wear (e.g., face masks), the height of the users, hygiene requirements and opt-in requirements. Decide how quickly the biometric must respond and test this during the POC testing. The better the enrollment image (template), the better the matching performance and overall user experience. Biometric storage Start by defining the planned customer usage model, including the typical user, normal or desired interaction, and product in-field environment and placement, as Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, touchless is highly preferredwell as any strategic plans. Think through the clothing the users will wear (e.g., face masks), the height of the users, hygiene requirements and opt-in requirements. Decide how quickly the biometric must respond and test this during the POC testing. The better the enrollment image (template), the better the matching performance and overall user experience. Cost and security Start by selecting which product lines will use the biometric and establishing the desired price point(s). Decide how the biometric will fit into the product and get bulk pricing to understand unit costs at volume. Software is typically handled as a license fee and often negotiable. The production cost per unit decreases as volumes increase. Choose the biometric modality that best meets functional and security requirements while hitting the targeted price. The biometric security level required depends on the assets being protected and the matching usage model. A 1:1 model, such as a cellphone, may be fine with a low-security biometric application. However, in a 1:N model, such as airport security, requires a more secure biometric such as iris. To select the best biometric for the product, compare each company's false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR). FAR indicates the biometrics ability to keep intruders out, while FRR indicates the biometrics ability to allow enrolled users in. Ensure that all biometric companies being considered can provide this information at a minimum. It is better to get each company's detection error trade-off (DET) curve, which shows how FAR and FRR vary relative to each other. Criminal activity Hackers and criminals are always trying to break technology, including biometrics. Be certain each technology has robust presentation attack detection (PAD), which ideally is third-party certified. Understand what if any personally identifiable information (PII) needs to be captured, and decide how the PII will be handled, including who will manage the data (i.e., your company, the biometric supplier or another third party). Be certain that whoever controls the PII uses the latest encryption standards and employs techniques to secure this data in memory, crossing the network and in the biometric database. Understanding the European GDPR Compliance standards if applicable will also be important. Supplier consideration Each supplier being considered should be evaluated throughout the POC testing process. Ensure the supplier is trustworthy, provides good customer support and meets its commitments. Evaluate the supplier's engineering capability and support model to ensure it can support any desired design changes and support your Be certain each technology has robust presentation attack detection (PAD)engineers to deliver the best functioning product. Selecting the best biometric for your exact use case will take some time and effort, but it has the potential to grow your business and delight your customers. Do not shortchange the process and go with the cheapest solution without doing some research. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. 

Optimising business security during COVID-19
Optimising business security during COVID-19

Many businesses will already have some form of security in place, but what is often overlooked is the need to assess whether the protection is suitable enough for the nature of their business, or efficient enough for the premises they are utilising. As the country continues to face unprecedented times, it is crucial than ever to protect your business, particularly outside working hours or if at present the majority of your workforce is working remotely for the foreseeable future. So, what can you do to ensure that you’re protected? Intruder prevention For many intruders, bypassing the security of a building will just be target practice and an opportunistic attempt to see what they can find, often without any real plan or knowledge of the building’s precautionary measures. With this in mind, it can be worth pre-empting any unwanted entries with a more sophisticated process: fogging. A fogging system is a fast-acting deterrent for intruders. When activated, a thermally generated white smoke-like substance instantly delivers a dense, impenetrable As the country continues to face unprecedented times, it is crucial than ever to protect your business, particularly outside working hoursfog that covers the surface area where valuable equipment and other contents are kept, obscuring them from sight, and protecting them from the possibility of theft or damage until authorities arrive on the scene. Fogging system provider, Bandit UK works with ADT Fire & Security to enhance security measures, providing additional safeguarding for business properties. Putting this in place can mean that considerable cost, time and effort can be saved in the event of an attempted break-in, whilst disruption to business is reduced to a minimum. For small business owners, the financial burden of enhancing your security may seem unfeasible at the moment. In order to make a more informed decision, here are some other useful steps you can adopt, whether you are open or temporarily closed for business. Secure your equipment  Simple routine checks such as regular property and equipment audits can help keep track of equipment and help to allocate responsibility for particular items to individual employees. Tagging computers and recording details of serial numbers will also help track down stolen equipment but is also useful for contacting IT services in the event of theft to ensure confidential information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. Consider securing expensive equipment to floors or walls, this will make it difficult for opportunistic thieves to dash around grabbing expensive computing equipment for example. The right locks There should be a robust locking system in place, with a minimum of two locking points on external doors that meet British Standards. While you’re not physically on the premises, all internal doors, including fire doors, should be closed. Ensure that you have recorded each member of staff that has keys and therefore access to the building; this should be kept to a minimum for monitoring purposes. Perhaps it’s been several years since the locks were changed, and personnel have changed or sets of keys have gone missing. A locksmith can quickly and cost-effectively change your locks if necessary. Window glazing It may be a good idea to consider additional glazing on your windows. Installing laminated glass provides an extra layer so that windows cannot be easily tampered with or broken. Boarding of windows is another option and will completely prohibit outsiders from having a direct view into the building – this could be a cost-effective measure if you are temporarily closed. Review your monitored intruder alarm system So, you already have CCTV installed on your premises. From a maintenance point of view, how long has it been since you tested your system? Although you can review simple things like whether the lens is still picking up clear visuals, it may be best to ask an engineer from your security provider for advice on how to service There should be a robust locking system in place, with a minimum of two locking points on external doorsyour technology. It may be some years since you first installed the system, so it is worth checking if there have been any app developments, as this is a fantastic way to monitor your premises without being there. Also be sure to check you have adequate storage so that you are able to browse through previous footage if needed. Some companies use a cloud-based service; do you know what yours uses? Don’t forget fire hazards Electrical items can also be the biggest culprit of fires. In the first instance, the mains integrity should be checked, gas and electricity lines (for frayed or faulty wires), as well as plumbing. All electrical appliances should be repaired or installed by a certified firm to reduce risk of electrical fires, and it’s advised that a routine PAT test should be implemented every twelve months. It is a legal requirement for UK businesses to carry out a Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) - this identifies a host of fire-related pitfalls, such as fire hazards, the people at risk if fire strikes, emergency exit plans and even covers staff training. Ensure you have this document regularly updated (and in an easily accessible place) to ensure that all bases are covered.  Invest in external lighting If your building is in a poorly lit area, it’s a good idea to invest in external lighting. You won’t need planning permission for this but use your best judgment to decide on the area you want to light up, and what gradient you’d like to use. It is best to have a system installed that automatically switches on when visibility is reduced. This also goes beyond just security; entrances and exits, ramps, pavements, and car parks should be well lit for additional safety for staff and visitors. Property maintenance Your business may be operating at a reduced level or potentially even closed in line with the government’s lockdown recommendations. It may still be important to have a senior member of staff visit the site at regular intervals to ensure that everything is in order. There’s never an ideal time to review your security, but it’s important to do it regularly to help pre-empt any potential opportunistic burglars and give yourself complete peace of mind.

Are privacy concerns stifling innovation in security?
Are privacy concerns stifling innovation in security?

Facial recognition is the latest technology to be targeted because of concerns about privacy. If such concerns cloud the public perception, they can be harmful to technology markets. Whether the concerns are genuine or based on misinformation is often beside the point; the practical damage has already been done. But beyond market demand, what is the impact of privacy concerns on technology innovation? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Are privacy concerns stifling innovation in security and related markets? 

Featured white papers
Security investments retailers should consider for their 2021 budget

Security investments retailers should consider for their 2021 budget

Download
Cyber security and high security in a business integrated world

Cyber security and high security in a business integrated world

Download
Market Report: Cannabis at a glance

Market Report: Cannabis at a glance

Download
More corporate news
Air Partner Safety & Security Division along with Baines Simmons and Redline reveal top virtual and e-learning courses in 2020

Air Partner Safety & Security Division along with Baines Simmons and Redline reveal top virtual and e-learning courses in 2020
Check Point Research reports that Trickbot and Emotet trojans are driving spike in ransomware attacks

Check Point Research reports that Trickbot and Emotet trojans are driving spike in ransomware attacks
ACRE announces the acquisition of Texas-based Razberi Technologies for strengthening its product portfolio

ACRE announces the acquisition of Texas-based Razberi Technologies for strengthening its product portfolio
Featured products
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Dahua 8MP TiOC Network Camera

Dahua 8MP TiOC Network Camera
M50/P1 DSC550 Open Frame Vehicle Barrier

M50/P1 DSC550 Open Frame Vehicle Barrier
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy