ADT Commercial continues its strategic M&A strategy, expanding its nationwide geographic footprint and deepening its capabilities to serve mid-market, national and large-scale commercial customers in New York and New Jersey with the announcement it has purchased Deterrent Technologies, Inc., based out of Ocean, NJ.
About Deterrent Technologies
Established in 1982 by David and Carol Hersh, Deterrent Technologies, Inc. has been a pioneer in designing, installing and servicing comprehensive physical security and life safety systems for complex commercial environments all along the East Coast.
Over the last 40 years, Deterrent Technologies has finetuned its expertise to serve customers across a wide range of industries, including global pharmaceutical firms, healthcare providers, financial institutions, legal businesses, insurance companies, educational, government and multi-family facilities.
Authorities comment
“We’re thrilled to welcome Deterrent Technologies to the ADT Commercial organisation and deepen our bench strength as experienced commercial security providers."
"Deterrent’s customer-first philosophy perfectly aligns with our focus on customer service excellence, and we’re looking forward to the success their expertise will bring to the Northeast region,” said Dan Bresingham, Executive Vice President, ADT.
“Deterrent Technologies is very excited to become a part of ADT Commercial. Our philosophy for over 40 years has been geared towards total customer satisfaction, a philosophy that ADT Commercial shares."
"ADT Commercial’s national footprint will allow us to better serve our clients’ growing needs, and lastly, our dedicated team of loyal and hardworking employees will have the benefit of security, growth and the ability to continue serving our customer base,” said David Hersh, President, Deterrent Technologies.