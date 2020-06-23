ADI Global Distribution, a wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announces it has launched new websites in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico to deliver an enhanced online shopping experience at ADI.
The redesigned sites feature a simple user interface and improved navigation to make online browsing and purchasing seamless for dealers. ADI’s websites and e-commerce platform, known as the Digital Branch, gives customers access to the full range of products and services available at ADI.
Faster loading times
With a mobile-first design, the updated ADI sites feature clean, modern aesthetics that look good on all devices - from desktop to mobile. An updated navigation bar provides quick links to New Products, Services and Deals, and faster loading times offer more efficient browsing.
Customers can expect new sections highlighting best-selling categories and top brands, and clear messaging and product organisation make it easy to shop online at ADI. “To help deliver the best user experience to our customers, we incorporated their feedback into the redesign of our sites,” said Laura Phelan, vice president of digital experience and digital branch at ADI.
Adding new features and functionality
“The website redesign is the first phase in our larger initiative to transform the customer’s digital experience at ADI. We’ll continue adding new features and functionality to our Digital Branch, and make it easier for dealers to access the products, services and support they need from ADI.” In a safe and convenient environment, registered customers are able to access and manage their accounts online.
Users can log in directly from the homepage to place an order for pick up or delivery, view order history, check product availability and inventory levels, view pricing, explore shipping options and more. Additionally, the ADI monthly sales flyer is now interactive online. After logging in, customers can click on products in the flyer to see promotional pricing, view details and add products to lists for future purchase.