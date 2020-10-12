ADI Global Distribution, a wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announces the availability of its 2020-2021 Pro AV & Smart Home Solutions catalogue. This dedicated reference guide brings together top selling products from the pioneer brands to help dealers build complete, integrated solutions.
Available in print and digital, dealers can get a copy of the Pro AV & Smart Home Solutions catalogue at their local ADI branch, or can view it online. The ADI Pro AV & Smart Home Solutions catalogue offers more than 130 pages of detailed product information from over 40 suppliers.
Smart home market
This specialty catalogue highlights the value-added services available at ADI including Systems Design, Project Registration, IP Programming and more. "As the AV and smart home product categories continue to grow at a rapid pace, ADI is committed to ensuring our dealers have access to the right products to capitalise on these growth opportunities," said Marco Cardazzi, vice president of global marketing at ADI Global Distribution.
ADI offers additional resources to help dealers stay ahead in the AV and smart home market
"The Pro AV & Smart Home Solutions catalogue showcases our offering, and was designed to help dealers sell, design and deliver a connected experience." ADI offers additional resources to help dealers stay ahead in the AV and smart home market. With 108 branch locations and nine distribution centres across North America, ADI offers the largest in-stock inventory, competitive pricing, delivery options, flexible terms, monthly sales promotions, training events and more.
Connected home experience
In addition, ADI recently launched a redesign of its Digital Branch to make browsing and purchasing online at ADI easy. Dealers can shop for AV and smart home products through the Digital Branch, and a dedicated interactive smart home landing page provides a room-by-room product tour to help them design the ultimate connected home experience.
Along with the Pro AV & Smart Home Solutions catalogue, ADI produces the Ultimate Product Guide - a quarterly catalogue in the U.S. with more than 400 pages of product information, and a semi-annual catalogue in Canada with over 300 pages of product information.