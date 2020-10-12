ADI Global Distribution, a renowned wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced that it opened a new branch location in Scarborough, Ontario. This marks ADI's second location to serve the Greater Toronto Area and tenth location in Canada, and strengthens its commitment to providing the best and most convenient service to dealers.
The new ADI Scarborough branch, located at 150 McLevin Avenue, Unit 7, Scarborough, Ontario (Phone: 647-480-6871), will provide dealers with more access to ADI's full range of products and services.
Enhanced customer service
As part of its strategic growth plan, ADI regularly conducts a market analysis of its current locations, customer locations, market demographics and travel times to ADI branches. With this data, ADI identifies new opportunities to expand its branch network and further enhance its customer service to dealers. The Greater Toronto Area represents one of the largest markets in North America, and by opening a second location here ADI will be able to better serve dealers across the city and in surrounding areas.
"At ADI, we continue to invest in our business to make it easy for our dealers to access the products and services they need. Opening this new branch supports our growth strategy and strengthens our commitment to provide value to our dealers," said Bob Appleby, Vice President and General Manager, ADI North America. "We're excited to open our doors in Scarborough, and we look forward to opening additional ADI branches in the future."
Seamless omnichannel shopping experience
In addition to expanding its store network, ADI recently launched a redesign of its Digital Branch to make browsing and purchasing online at ADI easy for dealers. Whether shopping online or in a branch, dealers can expect the same seamless omnichannel shopping experience at ADI. The new Scarborough branch occupies a 10,000-square foot space that is fully stocked with an assortment of products across all categories.
The branch also features a dedicated training room, a branch pickup window for One-Hour Pickup, secure lockers for Pick Up Anytime service and a fully-trained and knowledgeable sales team ready to assist. With this new location, ADI operates 109 branch locations to serve dealers across North America. In addition, ADI has nine distribution centers strategically located to ensure local branches remain fully stocked at all times.