ADI Global Distribution, the globally renowned wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced that it has opened a new branch location in Fort Worth, Texas.
This marks ADI's second location to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area and seventh location across the US state of Texas, and furthers strengthens its commitment to providing the best and most convenient service to dealers. The new ADI Fort Worth branch, located at 5036 Saunders Road, Fort Worth, Texas, will provide dealers with more access to ADI's full range of products and services.
Exploring opportunities to expand
As part of its strategic growth plan, ADI continuously conducts a market analysis of its current locations, customer locations, market demographics and travel times to ADI branches. With this data, ADI identifies new opportunities to expand its branch network and further enhance its customer service to dealers.
The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area represents one of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S., and by opening a second location here ADI will be able to better serve dealers across the city and in surrounding areas.
ADI Fort Worth location
Expanding our distribution network is part of our overall growth strategy"
“The ADI Fort Worth location is the second new branch that we've opened over the past few months in North America,” said Bob Appleby, Vice President and General Manager, ADI Global Distribution North America.
Bob adds, “Expanding our distribution network is part of our overall growth strategy, and furthers our commitment to provide superior service, products and support. We're excited to open our doors to another ADI location in the Dallas-Fort-Worth area.”
Secure lockers for Pick Up Anytime service
The new Fort Worth branch occupies a 10,000-square foot space that is fully stocked with an assortment of products across all categories. Conveniently located in the southwest DFW area with easy access from all the major highways, the new branch will help reduce customer travel times and expenses while providing additional sales support.
The branch also features a dedicated training room, a branch pickup window for One-Hour Pickup, secure lockers for Pick Up Anytime service and a fully-trained and knowledgeable sales team ready to assist.
Redesigning of its Digital Branch
In addition to expanding its store network, ADI recently launched a redesign of its Digital Branch to make browsing and purchasing online at ADI easy for dealers. Whether shopping online or in a branch, dealers can expect the same seamless omni-channel shopping experience.
With this new location, ADI operates 110 branch locations to serve dealers across North America. In addition, ADI has nine distribution centres strategically located to ensure local branches remain fully stocked at all times.