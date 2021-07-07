ADI Global Distribution (ADI), a globally renowned wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, has announced that it has released a new mobile app, to provide dealers with a fast and easy way to shop at ADI, from their mobile devices.
Dealers can use the mobile app to search for products, check pricing and availability, place orders and manage their ADI account on-the-go.
ADI App with facial and fingerprint recognition
The new ADI App presents a modern design and offers advanced features to make it easy to access the industry's one of the largest selection of security, AV and other low voltage products.
With facial and fingerprint recognition, users can log into the ADI App in seconds and can expect faster loading times, improved navigation with clear messaging and product organisation, and an updated navigation bar with visible links to products and services.
Barcode scanning functionality
Using barcode scanning functionality, customers can scan items to find detailed product information
Using barcode scanning functionality, customers can scan items to find detailed product information and instantly check pricing and inventory levels. The simple checkout process allows users to choose local branch pickup or select the shipping option that fits their project timeline and budgets.
The app makes it easy for customers to manage their ADI account, and can take advantage of time-saving features to check order status, easily reorder past shipments and make product lists by project or customer.
Transforming digital experience for customers
“The release of our new app is the next step in our strategy to transform the customer's digital experience at ADI. And to help us get it right, we incorporated feedback from customers across the entire design and testing process, in order to improve the connected customer journey,” said Laura Phelan, Global Vice President of Digital Experience and Digital Branch at ADI Global Distribution.
Laura Phelan adds, “The ADI App gives our customers a fast and convenient way to access the products, support and services they rely on from ADI.”
New features and functionality
In addition to ADI's complete product portfolio, the mobile app provides access to ADI's deals centres, monthly sales flyers, training and events, value-added services and more. ADI will continue to add new features and functionality to the app and make it easier for dealers to shop at ADI.
The new app is currently available for U.S. customers and can be searched as ADI US Mobile in the App Store and Google Play Store.