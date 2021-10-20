ADI Global Distribution, a pioneer in wholesale distributor of security, AV (Audio Visual) solutions and low-voltage products, has announced that it has integrated with D-Tools’ business management software solutions, D-Tools Cloud and System Integrator. Customers can now access ADI’s full product offering directly from the D-Tools’ software interface.
Business management software
D-Tools software is designed to drive sales and improve operating efficiency, by streamlining the entire project workflow, including estimating and proposals, system design and documentation, procurement, project management, installation, and ongoing service, all through a data-driven process that leverages an extensive and integrated product library.
Through this integration, ADI Global Distribution customers can simply enter their ADI account number, to access detailed product information, get real-time pricing, prepare quotes and place orders at ADI, directly from within D-Tools software.
ADI Global - D-Tools software integration
“Building strategic supplier relationships to further support our software users is a top priority for D-Tools. ADI is a leading distributor in the security and AV market, and we're proud to be working with them,” said Barrie McCorkle, the Director of Supplier Schemes at D-Tools.
Barrie McCorkle adds, “Through this integration, we're helping customers save time, by alleviating the workload that comes from managing product data and the procurement process, so they can drive sales and increase productivity companywide.”
D-Tools Cloud
D-Tools software is used by thousands of residential and commercial security system installers, and AV systems integrators, across the low voltage industry. Suitable for smaller projects, D-Tools Cloud offers an easy-to-deploy, web-based solution, which streamlines the sales and project management process, from any device.
System Integrator on-premises solution
For larger projects, D-Tools’ System Integrator is a robust, end-to-end on-premises solution that streamlines the entire project workflow, from initial client contract through engineering drawings and ongoing service.
“In addition to our wide selection of products, ADI is committed to providing our customers with the support and service, to operate more efficiently,” said Robert (Bob) Appleby, the Vice President and General Manager, ADI North America.
He adds, “By integrating with D-Tools, dealers have easy access to ADI's complete product offering, pricing and ordering capabilities, from the project building platform. This helps improve proposal turn-around times, streamline project workflows and improve productivity.”