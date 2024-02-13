Download PDF version Contact company
ADI Global Distribution, a major wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced the recipients of its 2023 Supplier Awards. ADI selected Digital Watchdog as Supplier of the Year for North America. ADI also recognised suppliers in the categories of Operations, Marketing Support, Digital Support, Sales Support, New Product of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Each year, ADI recognises key suppliers across North America for their support and contributions towards the growth and success of ADI. Suppliers are evaluated based on revenue, sales support, marketing initiatives, inventory results and feedback from ADI's sales leadership team.

Review 2023 business performance

"The ADI Supplier Awards exemplify the unwavering commitment, outstanding performance, and collaborative spirit that define our supplier relationships," said Marco Cardazzi, Vice President of Marketing at ADI, adding "We congratulate all the 2023 supplier award recipients on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to our continued success together."

The ADI Supplier Awards were presented during the ADI 2023 Supplier Symposium

The ADI Supplier Awards were presented during the ADI 2023 Supplier Symposium held last month in Tampa, Florida. With the theme, 'It Starts with Us', the event brought together over 400 attendees representing more than 135 suppliers to review 2023 business performance, and outline plans to drive continued growth in 2024.

2023 ADI Supplier Award Recipients

2023 ADI Supplier Award Recipients included:

  • Supplier of the Year: Digital Watchdog
  • Best Operations Support: TRENDnet
  • Best Marketing Support: dormakaba
  • Best Digital Support: Honeywell Fire Solutions
  • Best Sales Support - United States: ProdataKey
  • Best Sales Support - Canada: DSC
  • New Product of the Year: Turing SkyShield
  • Rookie of the Year: QSC

ADI Supplier of the Year

"Receiving the ADI Supplier of the Year for North America award is truly an honour," said Wade Thomas, President, Digital Watchdog.

He adds, "ADI continues to be an important partner for us, as we rely on their distribution channels, sales teams, and marketing and digital support to help expand our reach and strengthen our brand across the industry. Thank you for this recognition, which further fuels our drive for excellence."

