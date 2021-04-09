Download PDF version
Independent cyber security business, Adarma has announced the appointment of Cheryl Martin as the new Head of its Security Consulting practice. The UK-based organisation has offices in both, London and Edinburgh, and is one of the largest independent security services companies in the United Kingdom.

Security consulting services expert

Adarma works to safeguard businesses from ever-evolving cyber threats, through a range of security consulting & managed security services, with deep domain expertise in threat management and managed detection and response solutions.

This is the latest in a series of senior appointments at Adarma, following the announcement of ex-Cisco Global Vice President, John Maynard’s appointment as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in November 2020.

IT, technology and cyber security veteran

Cheryl joins the firm from Gartner Consulting, where as Senior Managing Director, she led the firm’s financial services arm. She has more than 25 years’ experience in IT, technology and cyber security, privacy and operational resilience.

Prior to her role at Gartner, Cheryl was an Equity Partner in EY’s EMEA Financial Services Technology Advisory team, leading on the development of numerous technology, risk and cyber security strategies.

Efficient tactician in cyber security space

Cheryl will also be responsible for driving Adarma’s equality, diversity and inclusion ambitions

She has also implemented complex transformation programmes in large scale risk and compliance for global institutions, and has helped a number of UK FTSE organisations respond to cyber incidents.

Alongside her role as Head of Security Consulting, Cheryl will also be responsible for driving Adarma’s equality, diversity and inclusion ambitions, having previously been the diversity lead on the Gartner Global Board of Directors, as well as Co-chair for EY’s Women in Technology Community.

Cheryl Martin, Head of Security Consulting at Adarma, said “This role really plays to my core strength of cyber security and I hope that the knowledge and experiences I’ve gained in my previous positions will aid Adarma as it continues to expand its offerings.

Bespoke advisory services

Cherly adds “The business prides itself on the strength of its relationships with clients, and the bespoke advisory services it can provide as a result. I look forward to working in partnership with Adarma’s impressive client roster as we help them navigate the changing threat landscape.

John Maynard, the Chief Executive Officer at Adarma, said “Cheryl represents an extremely valuable addition to the Adarma team as we look to scale our business while retaining the outstanding levels of customer service we are renowned for. Her outstanding knowledge of the financial services space and the complex regulatory landscape will also enable her to create more bespoke and multi-faceted solutions to benefit both our existing and prospective clients across a broad range of industries.

