Adarga is pleased to announce that it has signed a software licence with BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, a business division of BAE Systems that helps customers to protect and enhance their critical assets.
Adarga engine AI-powered platform
Adarga will deploy its powerful artificial intelligence platform, adarga engine, and analyst workflow tools, Adarga bench, that allow organisations to understand and work more efficiently with vast amounts of complex data.
This agreement will see Adarga’s capabilities made available to the newly created Strategic Command (previously Joint Forces Command), part of the UK Ministry of Defence.
Strategic Command
Strategic Command is the driving force behind the transformation of UK Defence from the Industrial to the Information Age in recognition that ‘it is no longer enough to have a battle-winning edge in terms of fire power; there’s a responsibility one needs to win the information battle’.
This first licence agreement with BAE Systems Applied Intelligence will leverage Adarga’s powerful software platform for use as a digital backbone to enhance user's ability to exploit information, data analytics and AI to enable faster and more accurate understanding and decision making.
Enhanced data analytics capabilities
Until now, data analysis has proven to be time consuming and inefficient for human analysts and decision makers, with the scale, speed and variety of data now far exceeding the ability to process it.
With Adarga’s Artificial Intelligence platform at its spine, decision makers with responsibilities ranging from operations and intelligence to logistics and future-plans will be able to see and understand the situation with greater clarity than ever before, enabling faster and more effective action.
Adarga – BAE Systems Applied Intelligence partnership
Rob Bassett Cross, CEO of Adarga, commented, “Working hand in hand with one of the world’s renowned defence companies also marks another significant point in Adarga's journey and a further endorsement of the calibre of our software platform. We are delighted to be working with BAE Systems Applied Intelligence and look forward to making a transformative impact in addressing our customer’s greatest information challenges.”
Rob adds, “This is an important step in realising Adarga’s vision to support real-world users’ ability to make vital decisions with greater speed and accuracy, and to help them achieve true Information Advantage. We are optimistic that this agreement will present further opportunities for us to extend Adarga’s data analysis capability in Defence and across a number of other sectors”.
Deploying AI technologies
Ed Gillett, Sales Director, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, commented, “We are delighted to sign this licence agreement with Adarga. We have been impressed with Adarga’s AI platform and the expertise of their team, however, what stands out the most is their genuine willingness to really understand our customer’s business challenges and work in detail to determine how, together, we can be as helpful as possible.”
Ed adds, “We look forward to working with their team and to deploying new technologies that complement our existing systems and services. We have a long and proud track record of successful collaboration with exciting SME’s in pursuit of fast paced technological advantage and we are looking forward to further developing the relationship between our two companies.”