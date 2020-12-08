Adani Group is a multi-national conglomerate headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India and has a diversified portfolio of businesses, including resources, logistics, energy sectors and agriculture business. Adani Group is the largest port developer and operator in India, with Mundra being the country's largest commercial port.
With multiple ports, branches, manufacturing units and corporate offices at various locations, Adani Group is one of the largest business units. In all, this business group has 15,000+ employees and 50,000+ workers (with 900+ third-party contractors), who are involved in the incorporation of various work orders across 25+ business units.
Managing staff attendance and diverse shifts
Adani Group is widely engaged in multiple business units and ports with 50,000+ workers under 900+ contractors, employed at various locations. Maintaining and managing entire attendance, diverse shifts and leave policies for the various locations, and numerous workers at a central place was critical for them.
Moreover, task allotment to workers based on its requirements, skills under a contractor and its verification against the respective contractor's report were tedious tasks for the management. To provide approved and appropriate induction of each worker at a defined level, monitor the progress status of each work order and its segregation based on reports were quite challenging.
Report generation to eliminate the fraudulent and erroneous payment of wages at contractors' end had been the need of the hour. Moreover, their requirement of timely and error-free payroll processing was arisen to improve overall productivity.
COSEC Contract Workers Management
COSEC Contract Workers Management offers centralised attendance management solution for various branches
After comprehensive discussion regarding problems and requirements, Matrix offered COSEC Contract Workers Management solution for their 50,000+ workers, who have been employed under 900+ contractors, spread across four locations in India.
COSEC Contract Workers Management offers centralised attendance management solution for various branches, spread across multiple locations, which automates all processes, right from recording entries and exits up to processing salaries.
Enrollment of the worker credentials
COSEC Contract Workers Management facilitates enrollment of the worker credentials, along with a photograph, documents, and induction details. It helps contractors to manage workers efficiently, using contractors' self-service portal.
The solution provides multiple connectivity possibilities via Ethernet, Wi-Fi and mobile broadband. It eases the tracking of work order progress. It offers seamless integration with SAP using the database to database linking and offers the feature of real-time notifications, in cases of exceptional situations via email and SMS.
Results:
- Enhanced security with effective worker's enrollment process abiding by various induction levels.
- Increase in productivity of admin by 20%.
- Easy decision making due to the generation of customised reports.
- Smooth and effective monitoring of work orders.
- Improved security with centralised control and monitoring - Reduced time spent by the security department.
- Error-free man hours' computation for quick & effective wages' calculation.
- Minimised manual interventions.
Matrix products and solutions Offered:
- COSEC CENTRA LE - Application Software Platform expandable up to one million users.
- COSEC LE CWM - Contract Workers Management Module for COSEC CENTRA LE.
- COSEC DOOR FOW - Fingerprint and RF Card-based Door Controller with Wi-Fi connectivity.
- COSEC PATH DCFM - Fingerprint, Mifare Card and NFC-based Door Controller.
- COSEC VEGA FAX - Fingerprint and RF Card-based Premium Door Controller with Touch Sense LCD, IP65, Wi-Fi, PoE.
- COSEC DOOR FOP - Fingerprint and RF Card-based Premium Door Controller with LCD and Keypad.