Adani Group is an Indian multi-national conglomerate, with its headquarters located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in India. The group’s diversified businesses include resources, logistics, energy sectors and agriculture business. Adani Group is the largest port developer and operator in India, with the Mundra port, located in Gujarat, the largest commercial port in India.
Having multiple ports, branches, manufacturing units and corporate offices at various locations, Adani Group is one of the largest business units in India. In all, this business group has 15,000+ employees and 50,000+ workers (with 900+ third-party contractors), who are involved in the incorporation of various work orders, across 25+ business units.
Attendance and shift record maintenance
Adani Group is widely engaged in multiple business units and ports, with strength of 50,000+ workers, who are engaged under 900+ contractors employed at various locations. Maintaining and managing the entire attendance details, diverse shifts and leave policies for the various locations and numerous workers at a central place was critical for the multi-national conglomerate.
Moreover, task allotment to workers based on its requirements, skills under a contractor and its verification against the respective contractor's report were tedious tasks for the management to deal with on a regular basis. To provide approved and appropriate induction of each worker, at a defined level, monitor progress status of each work order and its segregation, based on reports were quite challenging.
COSEC Contract Workers Management solution
Report generation to eliminate the fraudulent and erroneous payment of wages, at contractors' end, had been the need of the hour. Moreover, their requirement of timely and error-free payroll processing was to improve overall productivity.
After a comprehensive discussion, with regards to the problems and requirements of the Adani Group’s management, Matrix offered its COSEC Contract Workers Management solution for their 50,000+ workers, who are working under 900+ contractors, spread across the enterprise’s four locations in India.
Centralised attendance management solution
Matrix’s COSEC Contract Workers Management solution offers a centralised attendance management solution for various branches that are spread across multiple locations, which automates all processes right from recording entries and exits, up to processing salaries.
The COSEC Contract Workers Management solution facilitates enrolment of the worker credentials, along with photographs, documents and induction details. It helps contractors to manage workers efficiently, using contractors’ self-service portal. The solution provides multiple connectivity possibilities, via Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Mobile broadband.
Seamless integration with SAP
The solution also eases the tracking of work order progress. It offers seamless integration with SAP, using the database to database linking and offers the feature of real-time notifications, in cases of exceptional situations, via Email and SMS.
Results:
- Enhanced security with effective worker’s enrolment process, abiding by various induction levels.
- Increase in productivity of administration by 20%.
- Easy decision making, due to the generation of customised reports.
- Smooth and effective monitoring of work orders.
- Improved security with centralised control and monitoring, with reduced time spent by the security department.
- Error-free man hours’ computation for quick & effective wages’ calculation.
- Minimised manual interventions.
Products offered by Matrix include:
- COSEC CENTRA LE - Application software platform, expandable up to one million users.
- COSEC LE CWM - Contract Workers Management module for COSEC CENTRA LE.
- COSEC DOOR FOW - Fingerprint and RF card-based door controller with Wi-Fi connectivity.
- COSEC PATH DCFM - Fingerprint, Mifare card, and NFC-based door controller.
- COSEC VEGA FAX - Fingerprint and RF card-based premium door controller with Touch Sense LCD, IP65, Wi-Fi and POE connectivity options.
- COSEC DOOR FOP - Fingerprint and RF card-based premium door controller with LCD and keypad.