Acronis, a globally renowned company in cyber protection and data security solutions, has announced an update of its Acronis True Image 2021 that incorporates a professional-grade vulnerability assessment tool into the personal cyber protection solution.
Scanning operating systems
Individuals and home office users can now scan their operating systems and applications for exploitable vulnerabilities and get recommendations on effectively closing those security gaps.
With an estimated 60% of data breaches involving vulnerabilities for which a patch is available but not applied, and more than 11,000 common vulnerabilities and exploits (CVEs) listed for popularly used software, the ability to quickly find and fix those openings is critical in stopping cybercriminals.
Vulnerability assessments
Incorporating vulnerability assessments in the same personal solution as Acronis’ advanced anti-malware and backup ensures individuals, prosumers, and home office users can significantly reduce the risk of malware.
“During the past five years, the emergence of ransomware as a service means criminals don’t need to be particularly technical and that they can just pay for a malicious toolkit that exploits unpatched vulnerabilities,” said Serguei Beloussov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Acronis.
Comprehensive cyber protection solution
“Users need an easy and efficient way to identify and close those vulnerabilities to ensure their system data and backups are secure and protected. Providing that capability in one solution with anti-malware and backup delivers comprehensive cyber protection and tremendous value.”
Given this year’s increased number of remote workers and online shoppers, cyber-criminals are expected to be particularly aggressive in their attacks, especially during the holiday shopping season. The ability to close any security gaps in their system comes just in time for users taking advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
VB100 certified anti-malware
In addition to the vulnerability assessment tool, the autumn update also introduces an enhanced anti-ransomware engine. The improved engine further strengthens Acronis True Image’s next-gen, full-stack antimalware technology, which recently earned VB100 certification by returning a 99.9% detection rate with zero false-positives in the independent lab’s tests.
Peter Karsai, Head of Testing at Virus Bulletin, said "We were pleased to welcome Acronis True Image to our endpoint security certification programme and it came as little surprise that it achieved VB100 certification on its debut, the product's business counterpart Acronis Cyber Protect now having earned its third VB100 certification. We look forward to continuing to test both products."
Enhanced ransomware engine
The advanced anti-malware capabilities are included with Advanced and Premium licences
The new vulnerability assessment tool and enhanced ransomware engine are both included in all editions of Acronis True Image 2021, the personal solution in the Acronis Cyber Protect family of products. The advanced anti-malware capabilities are included with Advanced and Premium licences, and offered as a three-month trial with Standard and Essential licences.
“Increasingly, cybercriminals are leveraging artificial intelligence and other technologies to make their malware more effective and increase the frequency of attacks. Stopping these attacks starts with fixing vulnerabilities so they are denied access to your system,” noted Candid Wüest, Vice President of Cyber Protection Research at Acronis.
Anti-malware solution
Candid adds, “Yet even with strong system defences and an anti-malware solution, the reality is an attack can still get through. That’s why cyber security without backup and backup without cyber security, is ineffective against today’s threats. Only Acronis True Image delivers the cyber protection today’s users need.”