Acronis, a pioneer in cyber protection, unveils the details of the new Acronis #CyberFit Partner Programme. This update to the company’s existing programme places increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, while rewarding service providers and resellers for their expertise, commitment, and growth with Acronis through performance-based benefits and financial compensation.
Acronis’ cloud ecosystem has more than doubled since 2018 and last year saw the largest growth in the number of new partners, with a 30% increase in the number of active service provider partners during 2020.
Modern protection challenges
Now, based on feedback from its partners, Acronis provides a partner programme that supports forward-thinking go-to-market strategies – enabling partners to earn more while deploying cloud-based solutions that are uniquely suited to meet their clients’ modern protection challenges. “While adoption of cloud-based solutions was steady during the past decade, 2020 accelerated that trend tremendously as the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisations to pivot to remote work environments that rely on cloud solutions,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ Founder and CEO.
“Managed service providers played a major role in making that happen, and we want to help all of our partners take advantage of those opportunities. The new #CyberFit Partner Programme is designed with those MSP and MSSP partners in mind, while also ensuring that traditional partners and resellers who want to become MSPs have the world-class support they need to succeed.”
Acronis partner programme
Reimagined as a unified programme for service providers and resellers, the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Programme now includes:
- Financial incentives that increase as partners advance within the programme’s levels, including rebates and proposal-based market development funds (MDF).
- Marketing and sales assets, with additional marketing automation tools and renewal tools coming in March 2021.
- Account management assistance that increases with programme level, with dedicated marketing support available to Platinum partners.
- Enhanced technical support to enable faster response.
- Sales and technical training via the Acronis #CyberFit Academy, with courses available both live and online.
Providing total marketing
Acronis’ new #CyberFit Partner Programme was designed to create this exact kind of relationship"
Given the breadth of the enhanced #CyberFit Partner Programme, industry observers have noted that Acronis is clearly providing the support that many in the IT channel are seeking. “In today’s digital-focused world, it is critical for vendors to connect easily and efficiently with partners to optimise the user experience,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC.
“Acronis’ new #CyberFit Partner Programme was designed to create this exact kind of relationship. By enhancing this offering over the past few years, Acronis has demonstrated its commitment to providing total marketing, technical and financial support to its partners now and in the future with a dedication to cyber protection solutions.”
Cyber protection solutions
Acronis also revealed that beginning in March, partners will be able to engage with a new Partner Portal, a platform that will make account management and communication with Acronis easier than ever. “Our partners’ success is our success,” says Acronis Channel Chief Alex Ruslyakov.
The launch will be followed by the 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff event
“By increasing our sales, marketing, and technical support tools and training, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to protect and delight their customers with Acronis’ world-class cyber protection solutions. Acronis continues to invest in partner development and growth to our mutual benefit.” The launch will be followed by the 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff event, held virtually on February 2 at 10 a.m. EST. Attendees will learn more about Acronis’ roadmap for 2021 and what to expect over the course of the year — including additional new tools, licencing models, and training opportunities.
Evolving threat landscape
In announcing the expanded programme, many of Acronis’ existing partners have welcomed the announced changes. “We are excited by the new Acronis partner programme,” said Kuo Yoong, Cloud Programme Manager, Synnex Australia. “This programme incentivises a stronger partnership between Synnex and Acronis partners to further grow Acronis cybersecurity solutions to protect reseller businesses in the evolving threat landscape.”
UbiStor, Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Dan Hill had a similar reaction, saying, “Today, we are all relying on data like never before, and we are at ease knowing our customer’s data is safe and secure with Acronis’ effective and affordable solutions coupled with UbiStor’s 24/7/365 managed services. We are thrilled to be a part of the newly improved Partner Programme and excited to take advantage of the new incentives to work closely with Acronis as a partner.”