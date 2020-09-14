Acronis announced the release of Acronis Cyber Protect 15, a B2B solution which integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools into a single solution. The findings of the Acronis Cyber Readiness Report 2020 illustrate why organisations need a cyber protection solution that reduces complexity and improves security while remaining cost-effective.
With Acronis Cyber Protect 15’s unique integration of data protection and next-generation cybersecurity capabilities – including AI-based behavioural detection that stops zero-day attacks, URL filtering, vulnerability assessments, video conference protection, and automated patch management – organisations protect against modern cyber threats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems in the shortest time possible.
Acronis Cyber Readiness Report
The just-released Acronis Cyber Readiness Report, which surveyed 3,400 global companies and remote workers in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, revealed that 92% of the companies surveyed say they’ve adopted new technologies to enable remote work, including workplace collaboration tools, privacy solutions, and endpoint cybersecurity.
Only 12% of global employees chose full office work as an ideal work arrangement. A new normal will likely emerge. Among the 33% favouring “50% office / 50% remote” split, there are the following EU country-level outliers: Sweden – 40%, the Netherlands – 39%, Italy – 39%, Germany – 38%.
The report reveals that as hackers target remote workers, phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and video conferencing attacks are the most common tactics used.
Remote working
Acronis Cyber Protection Centres found that 35% of customer endpoints were exposed to malware attacks
Phishing attacks are occurring at historic levels, which is not surprising: research shows only 2% of companies prioritise URL-filtering when choosing a cybersecurity solution. That oversight leaves remote workers vulnerable to fraudulent websites.
39% of the companies surveyed experienced video conferencing attacks in the past months as workers rely on apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.
Acronis Cyber Protection Centres (CPOCs) found that 35% of customer endpoints were exposed to malware attacks that were still getting through the defences of organisations before the deployment of Acronis Cyber Protect.
Cyber threat landscape
The findings illustrate why organisations need a cyber protection solution that reduces complexity and improves security while remaining cost-effective.
“Traditional stand-alone antivirus and backup solutions are unable to protect against sophisticated modern cyber threats in a dramatically changing environment,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis.
Hence, organisations that modernise their stack with integrated data protection and cybersecurity not only gain greater security but also benefit from cost reduction and other scale effects. “The automation and streamlined management of Acronis Cyber Protect 15 means any business can decrease their risk, avoid downtime, and increase their IT team’s productivity,” the founder and CEO of Acronis added.
Data protection and cybersecurity
Acronis continues to extend the functionality of their technology to meet the modern market needs"
With Acronis Cyber Protect 15’s unique integration of data protection and next-generation cybersecurity capabilities organisations protect against modern cyber threats while ensuring they can recover their data and systems faster than any other solution.
The video conferencing protection prevents the exploitation of apps like Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams. In fact, Acronis Cyber Protect prevented code execution exploits in Webex before it was patched by Cisco.
Malware protection
Testing by independent cybersecurity labs such as AV-Test and Virus Bulletin shows that Acronis Cyber Protect’s anti-malware detects 100% of malware attacks with zero false positives.
“Acronis continues to extend the functionality of their technology to meet the modern market needs of their sports partners. Arsenal use Acronis for backup and storage, but their newest offering - Acronis Cyber Protect – provides a complete solution by integrating multiple Cyber Protection capabilities into one product,” said Christelle Heikkila, Head of IT, Arsenal.