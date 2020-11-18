Acronis, a globally renowned provider of cyber protection, announced the acquisition of CyberLynx, a renowned Israel-based cyber security consultancy firm with a presence in the U.K., Switzerland, and Luxembourg. This acquisition marks Acronis’ third in the past year, which continues the company’s accelerated growth plan.
As a premier provider of security audits, penetration testing, and proprietary training solutions, CyberLynx enjoys a global customer presence built on cutting-edge technical expertise and strong connections with leading forensic suppliers. Acquiring these capabilities will advance Acronis’ mission to deliver advanced cyber protection to organisations around the world.
Integrated cyber security
“Acronis’ acquisition of CyberLynx demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its expertise in cyber security,” said Frank Dickson from IDC. “By providing integrated cyber security and data protection offerings, Acronis reduces the complexity of implementing cyber security and improving IT resiliency."
"The CyberLynx acquisition will strengthen Acronis’ services offering, further enhancing Acronis’ ability to be an active partner in improving client organisation’s security posture with training and consulting solutions.”
Security service providers
Acronis can assist managed service providers and managed security service providers as they protect clients
Acronis will integrate CyberLynx’s services into its suite of Acronis Security Services, expanding the training and solutions available to increase an organisation’s security posture. Drawing on CyberLynx’s expertise in threat simulation and analysis, Acronis can better assist managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) as they protect their clients and serve as the “last line of defence” against the latest threats.
“Adding CyberLynx to our portfolio helps Acronis provide security evaluations services to our partners, empowering them to improve their clients’ protection,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ Founder and CEO. “Working with our security team and global network of Cyber Protection Operation Centres, we will assist MSPs as they transition to MSSPs delivering training in incident response, penetration testing, and forensic analysis.”
Cyber threat landscape
With this acquisition, Acronis adds new layers of dynamic security and training services to its community of 50,000 IT channel partners. "In advancing its vision of cyber protection, Acronis has been redefining how organisations should be thinking about data protection and cyber security against the today’s cyber threat landscape, and we’re thrilled that the next stage of CyberLynx’s contributions will be as part of such a visionary company,” said Noam Herold, Founder and CEO of CyberLynx.
“Our team looks forward to collaborating with our new peers to continue strengthening the security of organisations around the world.” As the company continues its accelerated growth strategy, Acronis plans to consider additional acquisitions that will further enhance its offerings with new technologies and capabilities that address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection - solving the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges that face today’s data, applications, and systems.