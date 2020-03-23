Accellion, Inc., provider of the enterprise content firewall that consolidates, controls, and secures sensitive third party communications, announces key capabilities that protect the sensitive data remote employees access, share and collaborate on while working from home.
Hackers tap into a treasure trove of PII, PHI, and IP when they leverage home network vulnerabilities like weak passwords, unpatched software, and connected IoT devices such as smart TVs and virtual assistants. Now, confidential corporate information like contracts, financial data, and customer records become susceptible to unauthorised access as more employees begin working from home to contain COVID-19.
Data protections at home
With the Accellion enterprise content firewall, remote employees receive the same data protections at home that they have in the office. Accellion consolidates security across third party communication channels, including email, file sharing, enterprise apps, web forms, SFTP, MFT, and mobile. With Accellion, employees working from home utilise a single platform to share PII, PHI, IP and other sensitive information with complete security and control.
Accellion also provides employees secure access to connected business systems
Every file uploaded, downloaded, sent, and received is logged and auditable to demonstrate compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and more. Accellion also provides employees secure access to connected business systems like Salesforce, Oracle, Office 365, and SAP, as well as cloud and on-premises content stores like Box, OneDrive, and SharePoint. Employees upload, download, edit, and share confidential files of any size or type in these and other systems without requiring any content migration or a VPN.
Enterprise content firewall
As a result, employers avoid adding costly software licenses and configuring VPN accounts. “While the COVID-19 pandemic affects work environments, it must not impact workflows,” commented Jonathan Yaron, chief executive officer of Accellion. “The Accellion enterprise content firewall ensures organisations continue working seamlessly, securely, and in compliance with industry regulations, regardless of their locations.”
Organisations know their PII, PHI, and IP is protected when employees work remotely because the Accellion content firewall provides:
- Multi-factor authentication
- Data encryption in transit and at rest
- A hardened virtual appliance
- Compliance with most data privacy regulations
- Auditable logs of all file activity
- Seamlessly scan file uploads with AV and your ATP
- Seamlessly scan file downloads with your DLP