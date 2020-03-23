Abloy UK unveils its newest innovation in digital security, the Abloy BEAT. The new keyless solution combines three main components: a digital key, a mobile application and a heavy-duty, Bluetooth padlock, all managed with the visual Abloy OS user interface.
Businesses across the UK have a growing need for the convenience and accessibility of highly secure keyless access solutions – either as an addition to existing workflows or as a standalone solution. This is particularly true in remote areas or situations where carrying a physical key can increase the risk in security or even danger for the holder.
Physical protection of critical infrastructure
BEAT is designed especially for professional physical protection of critical infrastructure
Aaron Yule, Managing Director at Abloy UK, said: “The Abloy BEAT is part of the ongoing ‘keyvolution’, heralding a new era of effortless connectivity, without a physical key. Yet there are no keyless locks. The key has just taken on some new forms. Leveraging on our heritage and expertise in high-level security, we have built a new digital key.”
“It is encrypted with the most advanced Seos® credential technology, developed by HID Global. Used with your mobile device, the digital key provides best-in-class security and privacy protection.” BEAT is designed especially for professional physical protection of critical infrastructure, businesses and industry sites. It physically secures property while offering customers improved operational efficiency, reducing both logistics and costs. It also saves on fuel emissions, making it a sustainable option. The solution is intended to be used in sectors like telecom, transport and logistics, utilities (water, electricity, gas) and data centres.
Security workflow solutions
The digital BEAT key connects to the physical heavy-duty, Bluetooth padlock, designed to perform in harsh environments and remote areas. The padlock has an IP68 protection rating, a case-hardened steel body and LED indications for lock status. It complements the current Abloy® SUPER WEATHER PROOF range of padlocks.
BEAT is the latest addition to Abloy’s comprehensive and evolving digital portfolio
BEAT can be integrated with existing security workflow solutions, but it can also be implemented as a standalone locking solution with Abloy OS. Abloy OS enables management of keys, locks, and access rights on-the-go and remotely from a single, easy-to-use and highly visual interface. BEAT is the latest addition to Abloy’s comprehensive and evolving digital portfolio of future-ready security and access control solutions.
Providing customers with technical expertise
This is the first phase of the BEAT solution, and the company plans to unveil new features in the future. With this launch, the Abloy digital portfolio now includes both keyless (BEAT), electromechanical (PROTEC2 CLIQ) and patented mechanical (Abloy® PROTEC2) options.
In the near future, all options, including the mechanical PROTEC2, can be managed with the same Abloy OS interface. Abloy Competence Centres, sales units and distributors across the UK will provide customers with technical expertise, professional service and support. Abloy BEAT will be showcased at IFSEC International (UK) in September, while samples will also be available for demonstration at Abloy distribution offices.