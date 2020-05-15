Abacode, one of the fastest growing cyber security services and compliance readiness firms in the United States, has announced that it will open a second 24/7 Security Operations Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Abacode is a globally renowned company that helps organisations implement next generation virtual SOC (Security Operations Centre) services that include SIEM, IDS and EDR solutions. Due to their growth in this area, there was a need to continue bringing redundant capabilities for clients and partners.
24/7 Security Operations Centre
"We're taking on new clients at a very good pace and have seen a lot of businesses transition from their current provider, or in-house, to our next-generation SOC so this addition was a must," said Rolando Torres, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Abacode.
Being SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI DSS compliant allows us to compete with all of the large Security Operations Centre providers
Roland Torres adds, "Being SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI DSS compliant allows us to compete incredibly well with all of the large Security Operations Centre providers and it's great to hear the amazing feedback we're getting in the market. It's an exciting time for us."
Support for Academic Innovation
In addition to opening a new facility, Abacode has continued on its support of Academic Innovation & Research and thus enlisted the help of Professor Juyeon Jo, Director of Cyber Security Centre at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), USA.
Professor Jo is helping facilitate collaboration between students and faculty at Abacode's Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Cyber Security Applied Research Lab (CARL).
UNLV Director, Professor Juyeon Jo commented, "Cyber security students and faculty at UNLV look forward to working more closely with Abacode. We feel we have an increasingly strong cyber security program that will make this a valuable relationship for everyone."