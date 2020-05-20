3xLOGIC, Inc., a globally renowned provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, has announced extended deadlines to sign up and complete its free infinias and VIGIL certification training courses, as well as sister company, Sonitrol’s CLOUD Access and mySonitrol.net courses.
Sign up for zero-cost training now ends on 31 May, 2020 and participants have 30 days to complete the courses, even if they sign up on the last day of registration.
eLearning Academy
During these challenging times, the company has rolled out its highly rated eLearning Academy that’s just as user-friendly as its wide array of solutions. 3xLOGIC wants to assist its partners in making productive use of the unplanned downtime by getting certified.
Trainees for all the learning courses come from 47 US States and 24 countries around the world. In all, 542 different companies are represented among the trainee pool and the course completion rate already exceeds 33% after only 6 weeks of commencing.
Certification training courses for infinias and VIGIL
New technician training certification for infinias consists of 10 modules and assessments
“Through this free training offer, the number of students currently enrolled in just the 3xLOGIC certification courses for infinias and VIGIL is greater than the total number of certificates we had issued before we started free training that’s incredible,” said Brandon Harless, 3xLOGIC Training Manager.
New technician training certification for infinias consists of 10 modules and assessments. The infinias access control certification course introduces new terminology to the student, presents core and peripheral hardware, and provides ‘best practices’ for configuration and navigation.
The VIGIL Video Management course also contains 10 modules featuring current hardware offerings as well as in-depth navigation of the VIGIL client, server, and other utilities within the VIGIL suite of products.
Sonitrol CLOUD Access and mySonitrol courses
The Sonitrol CLOUD Access course introduces the Sonitrol network to the terms, concepts, and hardware associated with their cloud-managed access control offering. A total of seven modules walk the trainee through the configuration, navigation, and management of the user interface and dealer portal.
The mySonitrol course is geared toward the end user. This course consists of six modules that instruct on the key concepts from signing on, running reports, editing users, video integration and management of the Sonitrol access control system.
3xLOGIC and Sonitrol’s eLearning Academy certification training courses are available online.