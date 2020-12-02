3xLOGIC, the foremost provider of server and cloud-based technology, is launching its VIGIL suite of video solutions across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The ecosystem, comprising software and hardware such as cameras, recorders, thermal imagers, people counters and accessories, is designed to provide a scalable security solution that’s tailored to every business need.
Analysing data
Business leaders have increasing amounts of data available to analyse, with the total amount of data in the world forecast to reach 59 zettabytes in 2020. The 3xLOGIC ecosystem taps into this, by capturing and analysing these big data elements and combining disparate data sets.
This helps business leaders to optimise their operations, find efficiencies, secure their buildings and assets, and solve problems they never knew they had.
Integration
The video suite additionally integrates with Security Systems, Point of Sale systems, Alarm Management Platforms, and Cloud-Based Management Systems to make security management easier and more efficient.
Data-driven and informed decisions
Bill Hobbs, vice president of global sales at 3xLOGIC said, “For over 15 years, 3xLOGIC has been proud to be at the forefront of server and cloud-based technology."
"The launch of the VIGIL video suite is the next step in this, helping business leaders make data-driven, informed decisions across their supply chains, their sites, their buildings, and people.”
“With VIGIL, leaders don’t just get a single security system, access control, or video management system—they get an ecosystem that’s bespoke to their needs and goals.”
Webinar
To help 3xLOGIC dealers and integrators understand the capabilities of the various solutions in the VIGIL suite, 3xLOGIC is conducting a webinar in December.
It provides an overview of the real-world benefits that VIGIL hardware and software brings to them and their clients, and address topics such as cameras, accessories and mounts, recording appliances and VIGIL’s software options.
The webinar concludes with a session that shows how installers can become a 3xLOGIC Value Added Reseller (VAR).