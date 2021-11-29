3xLOGIC, the provider of integrated and intelligent security solutions, has announced the availability of its All-in-One Functionality, currently available in its serverless camera bundle, indoor cube camera, and 56-degree thermal camera offerings.
All-in-One cameras feature onboard storage and, with the purchase of appropriate licensing, allow the camera to function as a standalone VIGIL Server. The cameras can also be used in conjunction with a VIGIL DVR for redundant storage capability.
Affordable, edge-based solution
As a standalone camera, All-in-One models are compatible with the entire VIGIL Software Suite, including direct access through VIGIL Client and its mobile app View Lite II, as well as with VIGIL Central Management for remote health monitoring and notification.
“As dealers and customers look for more ways to balance and optimise video delivery and video verification, the need for camera-based edge storage and remote accessibility has increased,” says Bill Hobbs, VP of Global Sales. “The new All-in-One feature addresses these needs with an affordable, redundant, edge-based solution.”
All-in-One Functionality is available on the following new solutions from 3xLOGIC:
Flexibility, functionality, scalability, and future-proofing are at the heart of the serverless camera bundle
Serverless camera bundle
Designed for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as being suitable for educational, retail, healthcare, and warehouse and distribution environments, the 3xLOGIC Serverless Camera Bundle offers organisations that don’t have support staff to maintain on-site servers and infrastructure, the opportunity to benefit from a cutting edge security solution.
Flexibility, functionality, scalability, and future-proofing are at the heart of the serverless camera bundle. As the world moves away from on-premises servers and into the cloud, 3xLOGIC has provided an interim step with serverless cameras that offer a “per camera” alternative. However, recognising that requirements change, it is possible to add a server if required or transition to the highly cost-effective 3xLOGIC cloud solution.
All-in-one functionality
The serverless camera bundle incorporates 3xLOGIC VISIX devices that boast all-in-one functionality. Users can choose from the VISIX 5MP fixed 2.8mm lens indoor/outdoor vandal-proof mini-dome and VISIX 5MP fixed 4mm lens outdoor mini-bullet cameras, which are both available in 128GB or 256GB storage options.
Both variants feature solid-state components, so there are no mechanical drives as failure points, and they can be configured using the VISIX Setup App. Remote access to live and recorded video is possible through VIGIL Client and/or the VIGIL View Lite II App.
Indoor cube camera
VX-2M-CPIR-IAW delivers recording at the highest quality while enabling fast live viewing
The 2MP Indoor/Outdoor Multi-Sensor Cube Camera with Wi-Fi. Featuring built-in passive infrared (PIR) sensors, two-way audio, and digital I/O, the VX-2M-CPIR-IAW delivers a feature-rich IP camera, alarm annunciator, and audio in a single small unit.
With dual-streaming compression, the VX-2M-CPIR-IAW delivers recording at the highest quality while enabling fast live viewing from anywhere regardless of available bandwidth.
Maximum performance
The camera can be used with optional edge recording for a true all-in-one solution or it can be coupled with the VIGIL Series of network video recorders (NVR) and video management system (VMS) software for superior point-to-point hardware compression and decompression to allow for maximum performance of the live-streamed video.
This provides higher-quality video, more concurrent streams, and lower overall demand on CPU performance.
56-degree thermal imager
The 56-degree thermal device is ideal for surveillance and detection applications with insufficient lighting
The new 56-degree field of view (FoV) thermal imager provides enhanced detection capabilities and is ideal for surveillance applications with insufficient lighting or in areas where smoke, fog, or dust are an issue.
The 56-degree thermal device is ideal for surveillance and detection applications with insufficient lighting, or for customers who want visibility where they once had none. Edge-based recording software and an advanced analytics engine eliminate the need for an on-site server.
Equipment temperature monitoring
In addition to detecting intruders, the thermal fulfills another increasingly important function: equipment temperature monitoring. The ability to monitor generators, electrical panels, and other equipment – and proactively notify the user of an overheating or runaway condition – is a highly effective way to manage and preserve assets and security.
Target markets for this thermal device include car dealerships and equipment rental companies; pawnshops; utilities, sub-stations, and maintenance facilities; seaports, railyards, and airports; and K-12 education campuses.