3xLOGIC, Inc., a renowned provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, announced new staff appointments as the company continues to expand despite a year filled with many challenges. These staff appointments are in North America, but growth continues apace in all markets with the company recently announcing the launch of the VIGIL video line of solutions throughout EMEA.
David Galante is the new Senior Director of Global Product Management, he and his team manage the product roadmap for Sonitrol, PAC & GDX, and 3xLOGIC. These organisations deliver intrusion detection solutions for customers around the globe, and his team is responding to the growing customer demand for cloud-based solutions and compelling mobile experiences.
David has 18 years of product management and software development experience from past roles at Motorola, Alcatel-Lucent, ExactTarget, Salesforce and Oracle. Chinnette Cannida joins the team as the Senior Product Marketing Manager for North America.
Chinnette is a skilled marketing communications professional with 18 years of experience successfully planning and executing results-yielding campaigns focused on driving revenue, increasing awareness, building relationships and greater customer engagement and satisfaction. In her new role, Chinnette will be responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy and experience for the company’s rapidly evolving security solutions and products.
Prior to joining the company, Chinnette enjoyed a career of driving marketing communications campaigns for a diverse mix of companies including NCR, American Cancer Society and Ketchum Public Relations. Brian Rumohr is the new Regional Sales Manager for 3xLOGIC in Western Canada.
Brian has been in the security industry for 35 years, starting off as a bench technician before moving into a sales role. With experience in distribution, in the field as an integrator, and as a Manufacturer’s Representative, he has watched the industry grow from many angles.
Prior to joining 3xLOGIC, Brian spent time “behind the curtain” with a National Alarm Monitoring centre, looking after dealer development and support giving him invaluable insight into the importance of service delivery and recurring revenue growth opportunities to dealers. Brian is based in the Vancouver, British Columbia area. Bill Davis is the 3xLOGIC Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region.
Bill is an industry veteran with 20 years Security Industry and IT selling experience working with the system integrator and the end user. As a long-time technology enthusiast and early adopter, he’s skilled at bridging the gap between traditional client/server-focused organisations and the emerging IoT/Cloud platforms that are seeing rapid adoption today.
Even in the midst of a global pandemic the future has never been brighter for this business"
“Even in the midst of a global pandemic the future has never been brighter for this business,” commented Bill Hobbs, Global VP of Sales. “Our Engineering team has stepped outside the boundaries of what has always been, and they’ve innovated new and exciting solutions that we’ll be offering our markets starting in early 2021."
"With these innovations and the agility of our Product, Sales, and Marketing teams, 3xLOGIC is positioned in exactly the right place at the right time with exactly the right products to bring a new perspective on physical security and Business Intelligence to our customers. These additions to our team reflect our confidence in the future and our commitment to constantly innovate and expand.”
The addition of these four new staff members caps what has been an unprecedented but quite successful year for the team. Earlier in the year, the company announced its move to a new, larger office space and an increase in manufacturing and testing square footage. The new offices include expanded training capacity and a Solutions centre for both end users and integrator partners, among other improvements.