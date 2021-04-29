3DX-Ray have announced a contract for the sale of thirty ThreatScan- LS1 X-Ray scanner systems to an undisclosed law enforcement agency in southeast Asia.
About ThreatScan-LS1
The ThreatScan-LS1 flat-screen scanner is a highly portable, flexible and powerful tool that allows law enforcement officers to rapidly examine and assess threats in situ, such as travel bags, laptops, packages as well as vehicle tyres, fuel tanks and doors.
They can be used in a conventional EOD role, examining items for hidden Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Or in a border security role, locating hidden weapons or contraband such as drugs.
Each system consists of a portable X-Ray generator, a detection panel and an operator’s workstation running 3DX-Ray’s pioneering image processing software.
Design and functions
ThreatScan is lightweight, incredibly thin, and has a large imaging area of 600 x 460mm, enabling bags and objects to be scanned in one scan. This system can penetrate up to 34mm steel at 120kV while producing high-quality, sub-millimetre resolution images.
ThreatScan can be used to inspect suspect bags and packages in mass transit areas, such as rail and bus stations, border crossings, airports, shopping malls, stadiums and sports arenas.
Authority comments
3DX-RAY LTD, Sales and Marketing Director, Vincent Deery said, “We are extremely pleased to have been chosen by this customer in the face of stiff competition from other systems. The customer has been operating our systems for some time, so this new order is an affirmation of their faith in the system.”