Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

3DX-Ray has announced a follow-on contract for the sale of new ThreatScan- LS3 x-ray scanner systems to a long-term Police EOD user, based in the Middle East.

ThreatScan-LS3 is a light, compact yet powerful x-ray scanning system that comes in a backpack, ideally suited to police and military EOD operations.

The system can penetrate 34mm of steel at 120kV as standard, with a 305mm x 256mm imaging area, it can scan to near ground level, enabling typical suspect objects to be scanned in one quick scan, so important in high threat environments. 

Single operative system

The ThreatScan-LS3 is designed for ease of use and rapid deployment for a single operative. ThreatScan systems operate with the intuitive and user-friendly ThreatSpect software to produce high quality, sub-millimetre high-resolution images, with a range of sophisticated image processing functions, including materials discrimination, pan, zoom, and DeepFocus.

The systems consist of:

  • A compact detector panel
  • A portable and robust x-ray generator
  • A laptop imaging station
  • Batteries and chargers
  • Wireless communication
  • One carry case for the whole system
  • ThreatSpect software

Additional accessories

In addition to the ThreatScan-LS3 system, the customer has also ordered additional spares and accessories.

3DX-RAY LTD, Sales and Marketing Director, Vincent Deery said, “We are pleased to supply this additional system to this long-term customer. It always means a lot to us when we receive these follow-on orders because it means that customers that work in difficult and dangerous environments, trust our products and support services to not let them down.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with What's App Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Video Management Systems: 5 Minutes With Exacq's Steve Donovan

Video Management Systems: 5 Minutes With Exacq's Steve Donovan
HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management

HikCentral Professional – Access Control Module Setup and Management
Hikvision launches smart managed switches

Hikvision launches smart managed switches

In case you missed it

What are the misconceptions about AI in security?
What are the misconceptions about AI in security?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is simultaneously an emerging technology, a common term in popular culture, and a buzzword in the security industry. But these aspects of the term can lead to misunderstanding in the marketplace. AI technology is continuing to emerge, but what is the reality today? How do depictions of AI in popular culture impact how it is understood in the real world of security? As a buzzword, at what point does marketing hype garble our understanding of reality? We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the misconceptions about AI in security? 

How body worn cameras and AI can curb the issue of abusive behaviour
How body worn cameras and AI can curb the issue of abusive behaviour

Amongst the many negative consequences of the pandemic is a rise in violent and abusive behaviour across society. Health workers have experienced it on a regular basis. So too have police officers and public transport workers. Unfortunately, violence and abuse towards shop workers is also endemic in British society. To address this problem which, in truth, has been on the rise since long before the emergence of COVID-19, we need better deterrents. The ability to prosecute these offences is one such deterrent, but just as important is the ability to deescalate situations before they spill over into unacceptable or unlawful behaviour. Major retail customers In both instances, organisations of all sizes are now recognising that the answer could involve greater use of rapidly advancing body worn camera technology. Andy Marsh, the Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police, is one of the police officers responsible for introducing body worn cameras to the UK police force, where they are now in widespread use. Andy Marsh is one of the police officers responsible for introducing body worn cameras to the UK police force He explains that “The reason the majority of people don’t speed or drink-drive is that rational human beings weigh up the risk and consequences of breaking the law and getting caught. Body worn cameras help provide appropriate ‘desistance’, especially where there are forward-facing screens so the person interacting with the wearer can see themselves and their behaviour.” Evidence shows that if a forward-facing camera is switched on before the intervention becomes hostile, it will generally lead to a de-escalation – as often as 90% of the time, according to one of our major retail customers. Digital evidence investigations Only a tiny handful of abusive incidents ever translate into arrests and prosecutions. A key issue is a lack of clear evidence – how to get past the usual impasse of one person’s word against the other. Body worn cameras break the deadlock and allow organisations to report incidents to the police with confidence, knowing that they will lead to action. Marsh suggests that “We usually see an earlier admission, an earlier guilty plea and a more appropriate sentence, where body worn camera footage is in play.” The technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. For example, it’s now possible to record high-definition footage on a lightweight device that’s barely the size of a palm. And it’s not just about the evidence organisations gather themselves. Many police forces are looking at ways to make it easier for businesses and the public to collaborate on digital evidence investigations. Body worn cameras This is good for the victims of crime because it means we get the evidence more quickly" “We’ve created an online crime portal in Avon and Somerset which people can use to pass digital evidence and material to us without an officer having to attend their premises. This is good for the victims of crime because it means we get the evidence more quickly and can take action more swiftly to resolve that issue,” adds Marsh. Our body worn cameras can now even support facial recognition thanks to new, smart AI on the devices themselves, which can scan and process faces within a three-metre distance against a pre-defined database of people (which we call a watchlist). Any matches trigger alerts or additional camera activity such as recording and streaming, while the facial recognition data of people not on the watchlist itself is not recorded or saved to assuage privacy concerns. Similar criminal behaviour Where could this technology come in handy? Well, staff at gambling venues or in-store retail workers could undoubtedly benefit from the ability to quickly spot known fraudsters or addicts who have requested that venues refuse their custom. Stewards at mass sporting events could play a key role in helping to identify people who have been banned from attending. The primary reason for using body worn cameras is to increase the safety of frontline workers The primary reason for using body worn cameras is to increase the safety of frontline workers, deescalating confrontations and limiting the use of force. AI-powered facial recognition can also serve this purpose by helping them make better-informed choices about how to handle specific situations. For example, it is a massive advantage to police officers on the beat to understand that the person they are dealing with may have a history of similar criminal behaviour. Facial recognition technology But it’s also an advantage within retail, where aggressive incidents are on the rise and staff need all the help they can get to determine what an appropriate response should be to a particular customer incident. In fact, extensive consultation with our retail, police, transport and gambling customers indicates that introducing facial recognition technology to body worn cameras could be instrumental, not just in helping to prevent crime, but in tracking down vulnerable and missing people too. Of course, facial recognition technology has to be balanced against the need to protect the privacy of ordinary citizens. Video recording using body worn cameras has to be done proportionately – the same is true for the use of facial recognition technology. The technology also has to be compliant with GDPR, Data Protection, the Information Commissioners recommendations and so on. Positive working environment Violent and abusive incidents affect everyone in the immediate vicinity and create a culture of fear Importantly, it should be for a specific, proportionate and justifiable reason which, of course, means it should never be used for indiscriminate mass surveillance. Every organisation using this technology must remember that a facial recognition system match is not proof of someone’s identity, but rather, an indication of likelihood to help inform the user rather than dictate the course of action. Violent and abusive incidents affect everyone in the immediate vicinity and create a culture of fear and apprehension. This is why it’s so important to get on top of the problem – both on a societal and at an organisational level. Body worn cameras have a vital role to play, as an evidence-gathering tool and as a deterrent that empowers the wearer and creates a more positive working environment. Deterring unlawful behaviour One of the critical roles these cameras play is in staff training, providing real-world video evidence that can be used to educate and upskill workers across a variety of industries. Society’s problem with abusive and violent behaviour cannot be solved by technology alone. But with exceptional quality camera footage now a reality, and the possibility of AI technology at the device level in real-time, body worn cameras will only get better at deterring unlawful behaviour and helping to protect hardworking frontline staff. Alasdair Field is CEO of video technology provider Reveal, which works with UK police forces and major brands such as Matalan, JD Sports and Boots to help them improve staff safety, deescalate confrontations and reduce violent and abusive incidents.

Which security markets are embracing touchless and contactless systems?
Which security markets are embracing touchless and contactless systems?

The idea of touchless systems has gained new levels of prominence during the last year, driven by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Contactless systems have been part of the industry’s toolbox for decades, while technologies like facial and iris recognition are finding new uses every day. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Which security markets are embracing touchless, contactless systems and why? 

Featured white papers
The borderless control room

The borderless control room

Download
Smart and reliable rail and metro operations

Smart and reliable rail and metro operations

Download
5 Ways RFID Readers Can Secure Your Markets

5 Ways RFID Readers Can Secure Your Markets

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More corporate news
Bell partners with Google Cloud to deliver next-generation network experiences for Canadians

Bell partners with Google Cloud to deliver next-generation network experiences for Canadians
The annual SALTO partner awards 2021

The annual SALTO partner awards 2021
SALTO acquires Gantner to strengthen access control solutions portfolio

SALTO acquires Gantner to strengthen access control solutions portfolio
Featured products
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Thermal Network Hybrid Bullet Camera

Thermal Network Hybrid Bullet Camera
ASSA ABLOY announces Incedo Business Cloud

ASSA ABLOY announces Incedo Business Cloud
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy