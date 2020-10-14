In a world first, 3DX-Ray launches the AXIS™-CXi, a cabinet-based X-ray screening system that utilises the same colour differentiating image technology used in airport baggage screening.
The AXIS™-CXi is a huge step forward in mail room scanning, as colour differentiated images enable operators to determine not just the shape but, the nature of the materials being scanned. Orange shows organics, such as; explosives, chemicals and drugs, as well as more innocent items such as foodstuffs. Blue shows metals, such as; guns, knives, and potential IED components.
Powder detection algorithms
Green shows inorganic materials like those used in homemade explosives. Grey scale is used for recognition of shapes and the form of objects. This allows the operator, with very little training, to analyse items more accurately, quickly and easily.
This is a step change from the existing cabinet mail screening manufacturers who have relied on pseudo colourisation of images and powder detection algorithms to indicate to operators the potential of a threat – these tools do not have any independent standard accreditation or assessment unlike the materials discrimination 3DX-Ray has introduced which is assessed according to the transport and aviation sector standards.
Image processing software
The AXIS™-CXi has an extra-large inspection chamber, whilst maintaining a small footprint
A further major innovation is in the design itself. The AXIS™-CXi has an extra-large inspection chamber, whilst maintaining a small footprint. So, not only can it scan mail and parcels, but it can also scan bags up to and including aircraft cabin bags.
The system is mobile and aesthetically sympathetic, meaning that it can be used in corporate entrances and hotel lobbies in times of raised threat levels. With user-friendly touch screen controls, unrivalled image resolution and image processing software, AXIS™-CXi is a unique product with unmatched functionality and utility.
3DX-RAY LTD, Sales and Marketing Director, Vincent Deery said: “We are extremely proud of the AXIS™-CXi. It is a ground-breaking product that brings all our years of experience in counter-IED technology, with verifiable aviation level materials discrimination imaging to a whole new set of customers, making offices, hotels, hospitals and factories just that bit safer.”